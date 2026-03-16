Traffic Alert - VT ROUTE 100 NORTH BOUND AND THE I 89 NB OFF RAMP FOR EXIT 10

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT ROUTE 100 NORTH BOUND AND THE I 89 NB OFF RAMP FOR EXIT 10 has both lanes obstructed in the area of due to a fire incident.

This incident is expected to last for expected to be a long duration incident. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.