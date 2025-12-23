FranDevCo Partners with bex+Co. for Shared Workspace Salon

bex+Co. logo

New Collaboration Gives Beauty Professionals the Chance to Thrive in a Luxurious Work Environment

Partnering with FranDevCo is a pivotal step in the evolution of bex+Co.” — Rebekah (Bex) Irvine

CORNELIUS, NC, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FranDevCo, a national leader in franchise development services, has partnered with the first-ever shared-workspace salon franchise model designed for modern entrepreneurs, bex+Co. , to expand the capabilities of beauty professionals. With seven thriving locations operating at high occupancy, bex+Co. blends luxury design, community, education, and independence into a scalable rental model with low overhead and recurring revenue.At bex+Co., beauty professionals operate as independent entrepreneurs, creating their own schedules, setting their own prices, and building businesses that align with their lifestyles. Founded in 2010 by self-made entrepreneur Rebekah (Bex) Irvine , bex+Co. was created to challenge the traditional salon model and establish a new standard within the beauty industry. Through coaching and mentorship, Irvine has helped independent, licensed stylists transition from commission-based roles into confident business owners.“Partnering with FranDevCo is a pivotal step in the evolution of bex+Co.,” said Rebekah (Bex) Irvine, CEO of bex+Co. “Our Shared Workspace Salon™ model was built to empower modern beauty entrepreneurs, and as interest in our concept continues to grow nationwide, it’s important to scale with intention. FranDevCo’s proven expertise in franchise development will help us expand thoughtfully while staying true to the culture, community, and independence that define our brand.”Through its franchise model, bex+Co. offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to own a design-forward salon business built around recurring rental revenue rather than traditional employee-based operations. With a streamlined footprint and a strong focus on retention, the model is designed for operational simplicity while supporting long-term growth. Franchise owners benefit from an established brand, proven demand, and a support system focused on education, marketing, and operational guidance. Recurring rental revenue, low overhead, and strong retention provide owners with an easy-to-manage business that has real impact on their local beauty community.“bex+Co. represents exactly the kind of brand we look to partner with—one that has proven demand, a clear point of differentiation, and a model built for sustainable growth,” said Lauren Wanamaker , Vice President of Franchise Development at FranDevCo. “Their shared-workspace salon concept meets a growing need within the beauty industry, and we’re excited to support bex+Co. as they expand into new markets and bring this opportunity to franchise owners nationwide.”The salon industry is well-positioned for franchising, driven by steady consumer demand and a growing population of experienced beauty professionals seeking greater autonomy and higher earning potential. As stylist employment continues to rise and professionals stay in the industry longer, concepts that offer flexibility, community, and elevated environments stand out. bex+Co.’s shared workspace approach meets this demand by providing a premium setting where stylists can thrive independently while franchise owners build stable, lifestyle-friendly businesses.bex+Co. locations are strategically placed in high-traffic, lifestyle-driven retail corridors where beauty, wellness, and community naturally intersect. Each site is carefully selected to support full occupancy, consistent retention, and future multi-unit expansion.Through a brand model rooted in collaboration, empowerment, and community, bex+Co. is redefining salon ownership and setting a new standard for the future of the beauty industry.###About bex+Co.:bex+Co. is the first-ever Shared Workspace Salon™ franchise model designed for modern beauty entrepreneurs. Born from a desire to redefine the traditional salon experience, bex+Co. blends independence with professionalism by providing beautifully designed, high-end salon spaces where service providers operate as independent contractors, set their own prices, and build their own businesses with full creative and financial control. With multiple thriving locations in the Austin area, bex+Co. has cultivated a vibrant community of stylists who value freedom, connection, and a supportive environment that elevates both their craft and client experience. The brand is dedicated to empowering beauty professionals to thrive on their own terms while delivering premium services in welcoming, elevated spaces.For more information on franchising opportunities, visit www.bexandcofranchise.com/bex About FranDevCoFranDevCo is a franchise development company that works with emerging and growth-focused brands to produce responsible, rapid, and sustainable growth by connecting top-performing franchisees to the right franchise opportunity. The FranDevCo mission is to drive successful growth through collaboration, processes, and proven systems. Current partner brands include MosquitoNix, Taste Buds Kitchen, beem Light Sauna, PatchMaster, Chatime, IV Nutrition, Resting Rainbow, The Glass Guru, Conquer Padel Club, and Patrice & Associates.Learn more about FranDevCo at frandev.co.

