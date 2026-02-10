Top Entrepreneur Podcast The First Million Is Always The Hardest Debuts Season Three

Season Three spotlights Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition and the ACHIEVE Summit, redefining the modern path to business ownership

This season is about showing people that ownership is accessible, scalable, and achievable.” — Bo Kemp

TINLEY PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Host Bo Kemp and the Southland Development Authority (SDA) have announced the launch of Season Three of The First Million Is Always The Hardest , one of Chicagoland’s fastest-growing and most insightful podcasts exploring entrepreneurship, business ownership, and legacy creation. The new season introduces a focused Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition (ETA) series, developed in collaboration with the ACHIEVE Summit , and designed to illuminate one of the most powerful—and misunderstood—paths to entrepreneurship today.Continuing its partnership with WGN Radio, Season Three builds on the podcast’s reputation for candid, high-signal conversations by shifting the spotlight from startup mythology to acquisition-based entrepreneurship—where aspiring owners buy, operate, and grow existing profitable businesses rather than starting from scratch.Premiering today, Season Three will add new episodes to the show’s growing library, featuring acquisition entrepreneurs, investors, operators, and advisors who have navigated the ETA journey firsthand. Through long-form, practical conversations, guests unpack how capital, structure, leadership, and mindset converge to turn acquisition into a vehicle for wealth creation, impact, and long-term legacy.“Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition challenges the outdated idea that the only way to build something meaningful is to start from zero,” said host Bo Kemp. “This season is about showing people that ownership is accessible, scalable, and achievable—especially for experienced professionals who want control, cash flow, and purpose without the unnecessary risk of reinventing the wheel.”The ETA Series is a cornerstone of the season, inspired by conversations introduced at the ACHIEVE Summit, where business ownership is framed not as a gamble but as a disciplined strategy. Episodes explore how buyers identify durable businesses, evaluate risk, structure deals, secure financing, and step into leadership roles that preserve legacy while driving growth. The series emphasizes ETA as a bridge between ambition and execution—especially for operators seeking a clearer, faster path to their “first million,” whether measured in dollars, impact, or freedom.Building on the success of its first two seasons, The First Million Is Always The Hardest continues to spotlight real stories—highlighting both wins and setbacks—to provide listeners with practical frameworks, lived experience, and actionable insight they can apply immediately. Season Three reinforces the show’s core belief: that wealth creation is not accidental, but intentional, learnable, and repeatable.Listeners can subscribe to The First Million Is Always The Hardest on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube, and follow the show on Facebook and Instagram (@thefirstmillionpodcast) to join a growing national community committed to building wealth, purpose, and legacy.###About the Southland Development AuthorityThe Southland Development Authority (SDA) is a not-for-profit economic development organization committed to driving equitable and sustainable growth across the South Suburbs of Chicago. Through innovative programs, strategic partnerships, and direct investment—alongside the South Suburban Land Bank and the Monarch Fund—the SDA is building a more inclusive regional economy and expanding pathways to business ownership and generational wealth.For more information, visit southlanddevelopment.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.