SDA’s VITA Program Turns Tax Season Into a Wealth-Building Engine for the Southland

Direct capital deployment and paid tax-preparation training strengthen economic stability across the South Suburbs

TINLEY PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Southland Development Authority (SDA) , a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing economic vitality across Chicago’s South Suburbs, announced the launch of its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program , a workforce development initiative designed to build wealth, maximize tax returns for lower-income residents, and create new pathways to self-employment in advance of the tax filing deadlines.Beginning in February, SDA, in partnership with United Way, Harvey Neighborhood Network, and Helping Hands Tax Network, launched the VITA Program as a pilot workforce development initiative serving the City of Harvey. The program provides residents with paid training, marketable skills, and seasonal employment opportunities while delivering high-quality, trusted tax preparation services to the community.Unlike traditional workforce programs, SDA’s VITA initiative is designed to generate full-circle economic impact. The program strengthens economic stability in two critical ways:- Helping residents, particularly those who face a disproportionate tax burden based on their income, secure all the tax refunds and credits they qualify for.- Equipping participants with IRS-certified tax preparation skills that allow them to earn income during tax season—and potentially work independently in the future.By combining direct capital deployment with workforce development, the VITA Program represents one of SDA’s first major initiatives beyond business attraction and real estate investment, expanding its strategy to focus on household-level wealth creation across the South Suburbs.When lower-income residents receive their full tax returns, those dollars are more likely to be spent locally on essential needs like housing, food, transportation, and childcare, immediately reinvesting money back into the Southland economy. That local spending fuels neighborhood businesses, circulates resources throughout the local economy, and contributes to broader community wealth-building.Through this initiative, participants receive:- IRS-certified tax preparation training- Hands-on experience in tax intake, customer service, and tax preparation- Transferable skills that support long-term employment and career advancement- Employment opportunities and exposure to career pathways in tax preparation, finance, and administrative servicesThe program is open to community members, students, career changers, and retirees. As a pilot initiative, SDA plans to expand the program in 2026 to serve additional Southland communities, strengthening workforce capacity, increasing the amount of tax dollars returned to local households, and reinforcing a full-cycle model of economic empowerment that trains residents, maximizes returns, and reinvests dollars back into the local economy to build long-term wealth and resilience.If you're interested in joining a program that returns millions of dollars to Southland families every year, apply today and start building your future while serving your community.Get started by completing the intake survey ###About the Southland Development AuthorityThe Southland Development Authority, a not-for-profit economic development organization, is committed to driving equitable and sustainable economic growth in the South Suburbs of Chicago. Through innovative programs, strategic partnerships, and impactful direct investments, the SDA is building a vibrant, inclusive economy that drives wealth growth for individuals, businesses, and municipalities. Combined with the benefits of the South Suburban Land Bank and the Monarch Fund, the SDA serves as a model for regional development.For more information, visit southlanddevelopment.org

