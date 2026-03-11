SDA Launches Horizon South Real Estate LLC to Jump Start Growth in the Southland

New SDA enterprise will leverage local partnerships to create equitable developments that meet the needs of the Southland

At a time when many organizations are forced to pull back, SDA is leaning in.” — Bo Kemp, CEO of the Southland Development Authority

TINLEY PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Southland Development Authority (SDA) , a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing economic prosperity across Chicago’s South Suburbs, has announced the launch of Horizon South Real Estate LLC, a new business designed to accelerate industrial, commercial, and residential development across Southland municipalities. It will serve as a vital development partner for Southland business leaders and residents alike. The entity, wholly owned by the SDA, functions as a unique connector, aligning the goals of developers with the needs of neighborhoods, communities, and municipalities undergoing improvement. The objectives of Horizon South deeply align with SDA’s mission and provide a path to generate meaningful economic activity.Horizon South marks a strategic evolution for SDA. The company is now actively deploying capital beyond residential redevelopment to include commercial and industrial projects. Having been in development since 2022, Horizon South Real Estate LLC enables SDA to leverage direct capital investment, its extensive network of regional partnerships, and its intimate understanding of Southland residents and municipalities to support long-term stability, inclusive growth, and local property ownership.“At a time when many organizations are forced to pull back, SDA is leaning in,” said Bo Kemp, CEO of the SDA. “We believe direct investment, whether in real estate, workforce development, or financial education, is essential to creating lasting impact and ensuring organizational sustainability in an increasingly chaotic philanthropic environment.”Putting Capital to Work in the SouthlandThrough Horizon South, SDA is targeting projects that foster and sustain the development of fully functioning neighborhoods, such as the ongoing Harvey housing initiative . These efforts focus on transforming vacant and delinquent properties into modern and productive sites, adding to the appeal and stability of local areas.Horizon South Real Estate LLC will act as a “horizontal” developer, making dormant sites ready for vertical improvements, through prudent use of incentives that unlock value in land and remove barriers (e.g., legal, financial or entitlement barriers). At that point, the supported sites will be ready to be developed in concert with private developers, local governments, or by SDA alone. Thanks to its municipal and economic consulting expertise and its relationship with the South Suburban Landbank, SDA can undertake more projects and better address local concerns from residents and municipalities. By also stepping in as a direct investor, SDA is helping reduce risk, accelerate project timelines, and ensure development aligns with local priorities.“One of the biggest roadblocks to large-scale development is securing municipal support and zoning,” said Brian Mott, Economic and Community Development Strategist at the SDA. “We work closely with municipalities from the earliest stages of a project to align on zoning, development priorities, and long-term community goals. That collaboration helps give partners, lenders, and investors confidence that our developments reflect both market realities and the priorities of the communities they serve.”A Sustainable Model for a Changing Philanthropic LandscapeLaunching Horizon South demonstrates how SDA is adopting investment-based strategies to increase revenue stability and continue advancing its mission in a dynamic philanthropic landscape where funding is highly uncertain.By directly funding programs, recycling capital, and maintaining long-term involvement in projects, SDA is building a development model designed to endure. Central to this approach is educating communities and municipalities on what it takes to successfully complete a development project, while simultaneously conveying the needs and concerns of individual neighborhoods to private-sector developers. This ensures projects are not only well-executed but aligned with the values of the communities they affect.Looking AheadThe SDA is already in the process of developing or supporting multiple Southland properties. Since the roll out and expansion of the Harvey Housing Initiative, SDA has bolstered its presence through multiple initiatives over the last six months. These include the Hazel Crest Creative Arts District, an adaptive reuse of a vacant retail space and a proposed development in Homewood. The SDA has also been selected to be the master developer and planner for a new initiative to add quality commercial space in the Village of Flossmoor, for approximately 30 acres of village owned land.As Horizon South Real Estate LLC scales up, SDA is poised to become one of the most active developers in the Southland over the next two to three years, both in acreage and investment dollars. Every project is approached with a strategic eye toward responsible density, tax base diversification, and generating sustainable revenue that benefits the broader community. The vision for Horizon South is clear: to cultivate long-term prosperity, create vibrant neighborhoods, and foster growth that uplifts residents, businesses, and municipalities in the Southland.For more information about Horizon South Real Estate LLC, please visit: https://southlanddevelopment.org/real-estate-initiative ###About the Southland Development AuthorityThe Southland Development Authority, a not-for-profit economic development organization, is committed to driving equitable and sustainable economic growth in the South Suburbs of Chicago. Through innovative programs, strategic partnerships, and impactful direct investments, the SDA is building a vibrant, inclusive economy that drives wealth growth for individuals, businesses, and municipalities. Combined with the benefits of the South Suburban Land Bank and the Monarch Fund, the SDA serves as a model for regional development.For more information, visit southlanddevelopment.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.