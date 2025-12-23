GlobalComix Announces Marvel Mondays

Marvel brings new additions to GlobalComix Gold every week in 2026.

We’re excited to give readers more reasons to open the app every week and to continually raise the bar on what their membership delivers.” — William Graves, Head of Content at GlobalComix

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GlobalComix today announced Marvel Mondays, a year-long program that will bring ten new Marvel Comics titles to GlobalComix Gold subscribers every Monday throughout 2026.Starting in January, GlobalComix Gold members will receive new Marvel stories delivered weekly at no additional cost. With a library of more than 100,000 comics available for $6.99 per month or $69 per year, Marvel Mondays underscores GlobalComix Gold’s position as a leading subscription service for readers who want breadth, depth, and ongoing new releases in one place.Marvel Mondays is designed as a thank you to the GlobalComix Gold community. Announced just before Christmas Eve, the program reflects the company’s gratitude to its members and its commitment to giving back with more content, more consistency, and more reasons to return week after week.The first Marvel Monday on January 5, 2026 will feature the inclusion of the following comics on GlobalComix Gold:- Jeff the Land Shark (2025-) #1-3- Magik (2025) #1-5- Marvel Rivals (2025) #1- Marvel Rivals: Hellfire Gala (2025) #1“Our members trust us to make GlobalComix a service they can keep coming back to,” said Will Graves, Head of Content at GlobalComix. “Marvel Mondays gives us a meaningful way to reward that trust. We’re excited to give readers more reasons to open the app every week and to continually raise the bar on what their membership delivers.”Each Monday throughout 2026, ten new Marvel books will be added directly to the GlobalComix Gold library as part of the subscription. The January slate of releases will be revealed alongside the first content drop on January 5, 2026.For more information, visit globalcomix.com.About GlobalComixGlobalComix is a digital comics platform offering one of the largest comic libraries available today. With thousands of publishers and creators and more than 100,000 comics, GlobalComix Gold delivers unmatched access and value for comic readers worldwide.

