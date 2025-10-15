Marvel Now Available on GlobalComix: Subscription, Release Day Comics, and a Dedicated Marvel Channel

Marvel now available on GlobalComix. Read Avengers: Twilight on GlobalComix. Read Star Wars on GlobalComix. Read X-Men '97 on GlobalComix.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GlobalComix today announced the official arrival of Marvel Entertainment to the GlobalComix platform, marking a major milestone in digital comics accessibility and fan experience. Beginning today, readers can explore hundreds of Marvel titles through GlobalComix Gold membership or purchase new releases as they drop – available the same day they hit comic shops.With Marvel now live, GlobalComix offers the broadest subscription library in digital comics, giving fans more to read than ever before, all at an unbeatable value of $6.99/month or $69/year.A New Era for Digital ComicsMarvel’s debut brings a lineup of fan-favorite titles, including X-Men ’97, Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Avengers: Twilight, and Fall of the House of X, alongside dozens of other blockbuster series. Fans can now dive into stories from Marvel’s most iconic properties – Avengers, Daredevil, Fantastic Four, Guardians of the Galaxy, Venom, and many more – all within a library already packed with over 100,000 comics, graphic novels, and manga from around the world.To celebrate the launch, GlobalComix has also introduced a dedicated Marvel channel ( https://globalcomix.com/channel/marvel ), offering a custom-themed, hand-curated experience designed exclusively for Marvel fans. The new channel highlights both titles available through GlobalComix Gold and collectible digital unlocks available for individual purchase – creating a dynamic space where fans can read, collect, and celebrate Marvel’s legendary stories all in one place.“We’ve opened the portal to a whole new multiverse of storytelling,” said Eric Tapper, VP of Business Development and Co-Founder at GlobalComix. “Marvel joining GlobalComix means fans can now explore endless worlds of heroes and creators side by side. It’s an incredible milestone for comics and for our readers.”What’s Included- Hundreds of Marvel comics are available today through the GlobalComix Gold membership.- Day-and-date releases for new Marvel comics, available for individual purchase with exclusive discounts for Gold members.- A dedicated Marvel channel featuring a themed, curated browsing experience and collectible unlocks for purchase.- A continuously expanding catalog, ensuring fans can discover both legendary runs and the latest storylines as they release.About GlobalComixGlobalComix is a leading digital publishing platform that empowers creators and publishers to distribute their work to a global audience. With a seamless reading experience, flexible monetization tools, and robust analytics, GlobalComix provides an all-in-one solution for professionals and fans alike. From indie gems to globally recognized titles, the platform brings together a diverse, international library of comics, graphic novels, manga, and toons – available for purchase, subscription through the GlobalComix Gold membership, or free reading. GlobalComix is on a mission to make comics accessible everywhere and elevate storytelling across borders and languages.To learn more, visit www.globalcomix.com

Marvel on GlobalComix Launch Trailer

