Marvel Joins GlobalComix: Subscription and Release Day Comics Arrive October 15

GlobalComix announces collaboration with Marvel. Hundreds of Marvel books will be included with GlobalComix Gold.

Collaboration brings Marvel’s heroes and stories to the broadest digital comics subscription, with day-and-date releases and member perks.

It's like the GlobalComix community getting the final Infinity Stone.” — Eric Tapper, VP of Business Development and Co-Founder at GlobalComix

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GlobalComix today announced a new collaboration with Marvel to bring some of the world’s most iconic comics to fans everywhere.Beginning October 15, Marvel titles will debut on the GlobalComix platform as part of GlobalComix Gold membership , available for $6.99/month or $69/year. Weekly new releases will also be offered for individual purchase, with exclusive discounts for Gold members.With Marvel’s arrival, GlobalComix now offers the broadest subscription library in digital comics. Fans get more to read than anywhere else, at a price that makes it the best deal around.A Turning Point for Digital ComicsGlobalComix will feature Marvel’s chart-topping fan favorites like Amazing Spider-Man, Imperial, Marvel Rivals, Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII, and Ultimate Universe titles, alongside dozens of other blockbuster series. Meaning that fans will also find stories from many of Marvel’s most recognizable properties, including Avengers, Daredevil, Fantastic Four, Guardians of the Galaxy, Venom and many more all within a library already packed with over 100,000 comics, graphic novels, and manga from around the world.“It's like the GlobalComix community getting the final Infinity Stone,” said Eric Tapper, VP of Business Development and Co-Founder at GlobalComix. “Marvel is the biggest name in comics, and we couldn’t be more excited to finally give fans access to it on GlobalComix. And as fans ourselves, we’re enjoying this just as much as anyone.”Launch Lineup Highlights- Hundreds of Marvel comics available at launch through GlobalComix Gold membership.- Day-and-date releases beginning October 15, available for individual purchase, with exclusive members-only discounts.- A continuously expanding catalog, ensuring Marvel fans can discover both legendary runs and the latest storylines the same day they hit comic shops.Fans can follow Marvel on GlobalComix now to get new release notifications.About GlobalComixGlobalComix is a leading digital publishing platform that empowers creators and publishers to distribute their work to a global audience. With a seamless reading experience, flexible monetization tools, and robust analytics, GlobalComix provides an all-in-one solution for professionals and fans alike. From indie gems to globally recognized titles, the platform brings together a diverse, international library of comics, graphic novels, manga, and toons – available for purchase, subscription through the GlobalComix Gold membership, or free reading. GlobalComix is on a mission to make comics accessible everywhere and elevate storytelling across borders and languages.To learn more, visit www.globalcomix.com

