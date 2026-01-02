New Year, New Lineup for Laughs At The Lighthouse

The Lighthouse at American Place Casino welcomes all new comedic acts for the 2026 entertainment season

WAUKEGAN, IL, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Lighthouse at American Place Casino is excited to welcome an all-new set of comedy acts to the stage in the first quarter of 2026. Audiences can look forward to evenings filled with laughter, wit, and classic crowd interaction banter as the first three comedians of the year take the spotlight.Steve Hytner - Saturday, January 10, 2026Beloved character, actor, and comedian, Steve Hytner, best known for his iconic role as Kenny Bania on Seinfeld, is set to bring his sharp wit and crowd-pleasing energy to The Lighthouse at American Place Casino. A seasoned performer with standout appearances in television, film, and on stages across the country, Hytner delivers the smart, off-beat humor that has made him a fan favorite for decadesPaul Rodriguez - Saturday, January 24, 2026A trailblazer in Latino comedy. Rodriguez perfected the ability to blend cultural commentary with storytelling. His heartfelt, yet uproarious humor will give guests a side-splitting night of entertainment.Loni Love - Saturday, February 7, 2026Emmy Award–winning comedian Loni Love will make her debut at The Lighthouse at American Place Casino as part of the 2026 Laughs at the Lighthouse comedy series. A fan favorite on hit shows such as The Real, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Worst Cooks in America, and Star Search, Love has been recognized by Comedy Central and Variety as one of the Top 10 Comics to Watch. Known for her bold, unapologetic humor, she continues to captivate audiences nationwide."The Lighthouse at American Place Casino continues to add to its amazing lineup of entertainment. We are excited for the response we are getting from our guests who are enjoying a unique, close up viewing of their favorite entertainer," said Jason Klug, Director of Player Development and EntertainmentThe Lighthouse will continue to welcome more comedic and music acts throughout the year. Tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite or on the American Place Casino website at https://americanplace.com/entertainment/laughs-at-the-lighthouse/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.