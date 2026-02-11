American Place Casino Celebrates Three Years with Back to the 80s Anniversary Event

80s nostalgia takes over Waukegan with $30,000 in Free Play, costume drawings, and a Ford Bronco grand prize decided by Ms. Pac-Man skills.

WAUKEGAN, IL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Place Casino (APC) is cranking the volume to 11 as it celebrates three years of gaming, dining, and community impact. To honor this milestone, APC is hosting the “Back to the '80s” anniversary party on Saturday, February 21, 2026, taking guests back to the era of neon lights, big hair, and synth-pop.The evening will be filled with vintage entertainment including DJs at the Canoe Bar spinning the best of '80s pop, rock, and dance music, VIP parties, and classic cutouts of the most memorable films that defined the decade.“Three years ago, we opened our doors with a vision to create something truly special in Waukegan.” Today, we’re celebrating not just our success, but the energy, loyalty, and excitement our guests bring through our doors every day,” said Vice President and General Manager of American Place Casino, Jeff Babinski. “This '80s-themed anniversary is our way of saying thank you while showcasing the entertainment and experiences that define American Place. And we’re just getting started.”On February 21, casino patrons who check in at the Player’s Club wearing their best 80’s attire will receive a Costume Promotional Ticket. Beginning at 1:00 PM, every two hours thereafter, one winner will be randomly selected from the Costume Promotional Drawing to win $250 in Free Play.The grand prize of the evening is the 2026 Ford Bronco Big Bend, presented in partnership with Kunes Ford of Antioch. From February 7 through February 21 at 9:45 PM, guests can earn entries to win the Ford Bronco by accumulating 500 same-day base points.Starting at 10:00 PM, five lucky guests who earned entries will battle head-to-head in a Ms. Pac-Man showdown to determine who will drive home in the Ford Bronco. Each of the finalists will receive one Ms. Pac-Man life. The contestant who finishes the round with the highest Ms. Pac-Man will win the grand prize.Patrons will also have a chance to win their share of $30,000 in Free Play, awarded every 15 minutes from 12:00 PM to 1:00 AM. During the Promotional Hot Seat Drawing at 12:00 AM (midnight), four contestants will be randomly selected. Once verified, contestants will compete in a Ms. Pac-Man arcade challenge to determine their prize.The fun is already rolling with the Be Kind Rewind promotion transforming the promotion desk at the casino’s front entrance into a classic VHS store. From 6 PM - 11:00 PM every Friday and Saturday in February, one lucky winner with an active rating will be selected at random every 15 minutes to step up to the VHS display and crack open their favorite movie for a trivia challenge. Answer correctly and win between $250 and $1,000 in Free Play!For more promotion details and information on the Back to the 80s Party, visit https://americanplace.com/promos/back-to-the-80s-3-year-anniversary-party/.

