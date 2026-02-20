Andrea Epstein Named the Director of Training and Development at American Place Casino

WAUKEGAN, IL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Place Casino (APC) welcomes Andrea Epstein as the Director of Training and Development. Andrea brings more than 25 years of experience leading training, leadership, development, and service excellence initiatives across the hospitality and gaming industries.Andrea brings extensive experience leading initiatives at Four-Star and Five-Star hotel and casino properties where service standards, operational precision, and guest satisfaction are paramount. Over the course of her career, she has designed and implemented enterprise-wide leadership academies and learning programs. These training frameworks enable team members to deliver consistent guest experiences in fast-paced and regulated operations.“I’m excited to join American Place Casino at such an important moment in its growth. My approach is simple: listen first, understand what’s working, and build on the strong foundation already in place.” said Epstein.Andrea’s leadership philosophy centers on the belief that exceptional guest experiences begin with empowered team members."I believe great guest experiences start with confident, supported team members. My focus will be on helping teams build skills, reinforcing clear service standards, and creating consistency across the property so we’re ready for the next chapter as we move toward The Permanent."In her new role, Andrea will focus on strengthening service culture, expanding leadership development opportunities, and ensuring operational readiness as American Place Casino continues its growth toward its permanent facility.American Place Casino looks forward to the expertise and energy Andrea brings as the organization advances into its next phase.For further questions or for interviews with Andrea, please reach out to communications@americanplace.comAbout American Place CasinoAmerican Place Casino is Chicagoland’s premier gaming and entertainment destination, located in Waukegan, Illinois. Since opening in February 2023, the property has become a regional landmark with more than 900 slot machines, dozens of table games including the newly opened Harbor Poker Room, a high-energy sportsbook, four full-service restaurants, a vibrant center bar, and a year-round calendar of entertainment and events. Proudly recognized as a 2024 and 2025 Top Workplace and Culture Excellence honoree, this achievement reflects the casino's belief that when you bet on people, everyone wins. Don’t miss out on the action—head over to americanplace.com now to learn more and get a taste of the thrill awaiting at American Place Casino!American Place Casino4011 Fountain Square PlaceWaukegan, Illinois 60085(773) 477-9515americanplace.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.