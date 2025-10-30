Space Prep and Exolaunch Complete Successful Payload Processing for Multi-Spacecraft Launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Points Logistics' (All Points) launch support services division, Space Prep , has successfully completed payload processing for three spacecraft scheduled to launch next month from Cape Canaveral, Florida.Processed in partnership with Exolaunch , a global leader in launch mission management, satellite integration, and deployment services, these spacecraft will conduct advanced technology demonstration missions. Processing activities included fueling, packaging, and delivery of the payloads to the integration facility at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.“Our partnership with Exolaunch allows us to support a wide variety of payloads in an increasingly complex launch environment,” said Les Lake, Vice President of Technical Sales for Space Prep. “We’ve brought urgently needed processing capacity online at the nation’s busiest spaceports in Florida and California to meet this growing demand.”Space Prep accelerates access to space by providing the critical pre-launch infrastructure required to sustain the industry’s rapidly increasing launch cadence. With operational facilities near Cape Canaveral, Florida, and at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, as well as a global white-glove transportation network and an operations control center at Cape Canaveral, Space Prep provides end-to-end support—moving spacecraft from the factory to the launch pad and preparing them for launch.The company is also developing large-scale Spacecraft Processing Centers and Spaceport Logistics Centers at Kennedy Space Center and other key U.S. locations to expand national launch-site capacity.“We value our partnership with Exolaunch and look forward to expanding our facilities and capabilities for future missions at all U.S. launch sites,” added Phil Monkress, CEO of All Points Logistics. “Demand for these facilities continues to surge as more launchers, satellite constellations, and lunar missions prepare for liftoff.”About ExolaunchExolaunch is a global leader in launch mission management, satellite integration and satellite deployment technologies. With a decade of flight heritage and 582 satellites launched across 39 missions to date, Exolaunch leverages industry insight to tailor turnkey solutions that meet customer needs and respond to market trends. Exolaunch fulfills launch contracts for industry leaders, the world's most innovative startups, research institutions, government organizations, and international space agencies. The company develops and manufactures its own flight-proven and industry-leading satellite separation systems and payload launch stacks, with the fastest-growing heritage on the market.Exolaunch, headquartered in Germany, operates globally with offices in the US, France, and Japan. Exolaunch promotes safe, sustainable, and responsible use of space and is committed to making space accessible for all.For more information, please visit www.exolaunch.com For media inquiries, please contact media@exolaunch.comFollow us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/exolaunch About All PointsEstablished in 1997 as a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB), All Points Logistics has operations in multiple states across the country and has grown into a leading solution provider to a diverse array of government and commercial customers. All Points offers development and systems integration in mission-critical domains such as space, defense, and cyber. Our dedicated and diverse team has award-winning expertise in software development, IT services, modeling and simulation, integrated logistics, and other specialties. For more information, visit www.allpointsllc.com

