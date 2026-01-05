Virtuix Announces CES Presence and Collaboration with Pimax

Woman on Omni One Virtuix Logo Omni One Logo

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtuix , the developer of the Omni One full-body VR gaming system, today announced its presence at CES 2026, where it will be exhibiting in partnership with Pimax at Booth #14450. As part of the collaboration, Virtuix will demonstrate Omni One using Pimax’s new Dream Air headset, highlighting the system’s seamless compatibility with PC VR and SteamVR games.Omni One is designed to work with any PC VR headset compatible with SteamVR, giving users access to hundreds of PC VR titles while enabling unrestricted, full-body movement inside virtual worlds. When paired with Pimax’s Dream Air headset, the system delivers a premium, high-fidelity PC VR experience that pushes immersion to the next level.“CES is the perfect stage to showcase what’s possible when cutting-edge VR headset technology meets true full-body movement,” said Jan Goetgeluk, CEO of Virtuix. “Our partnership with Pimax underscores Omni One’s broad compatibility across the PC VR ecosystem. Pairing Omni One with the Dream Air headset creates a deeply immersive experience that redefines how gamers move inside virtual worlds.”“Dream Air was built to deliver uncompromising visual clarity in an ultra-lightweight form factor,” said Robin Weng, Founder of Pimax. “With its 8K resolution and ergonomic design, pairing Dream Air with Omni One creates a uniquely immersive PC VR experience—combining stunning visuals with true freedom of movement. Together, we’re showcasing what full immersion in VR can really feel like.”Attendees at CES can see Omni One firsthand at the Pimax booth (#14450), where Virtuix will be demonstrating full-body gameplay using the Pimax Dream Air headset across popular SteamVR titles.Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Austin, TX, Virtuix recently filed an S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, signaling its intention to pursue a public listing on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange later this year.About VirtuixVirtuix Inc. is the developer of “Omni,” the premier brand of omni-directional treadmills that enable players to walk and run in 360 degrees inside video games and other virtual reality applications. With a commitment to innovation, Virtuix continues to push the boundaries of VR, delivering immersive experiences to users worldwide. For more information, visit virtuix.com.

