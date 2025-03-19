Virtuix Unveils Omni Mission Trainer, a First-of-Its-Kind Mixed-Reality Training System for the Defense Industry

Soldier using OMT Virtuix Logo

Omni Mission Trainer (OMT) is a full-body, mixed-reality training system designed for infantry and special forces training.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtuix, the developer of the “ Omni One ” full-body VR system, has revealed “Omni Mission Trainer” (OMT), a mixed-reality training system using 15 omni-directional treadmills that let up to 15 soldiers move physically — walking, running, jumping, and kneeling — without boundaries inside a fully immersive, 360-degree virtual reality environment. Dismounted soldiers, including infantry and special forces, can train together virtually for a range of tactical scenarios, including active shooter responses, mission rehearsal, and move-shoot-communicate drills.OMT combines Virtuix’s patented omni-directional treadmills with blue-screen technology, surrounding each soldier on an Omni One treadmill with a 360-degree blue screen. When looking through the mixed-reality headset, the blue screen disappears and is replaced by a virtual landscape, while the soldier’s hands and other non-blue objects (weapons, equipment) remain visible as in real-life. This mixed-reality feature allows soldiers to operate inside the virtual environment while seeing and using the actual weapons, gear, and equipment that they are holding.“OMT lets soldiers train as they fight, with full freedom of movement using their authentic equipment, providing a level of operational realism that’s unmatched by any existing virtual training systems,” said Jan Goetgeluk, CEO of Virtuix. “The OMT system provides cost-effective alternatives to live training, enhances training efficiency, and improves the combat readiness of our warfighters.”Virtuix is proud to be working with YokoWERX, an innovation cell of the U.S. Air Force, who has already purchased two single-user OMT stations.“The OMT system is set to revolutionize the military training landscape,” said Adrian Sinclair, COO at YokoWERX. “We look forward to collaborating on the development of this groundbreaking system and pushing the boundaries of military readiness.”OMT supports up to 15 soldiers, enabling team-based training in digital recreations of real-world environments. The system also features an After-Action Review (AAR) tool, allowing soldiers and instructors to analyze performance and refine strategies in real-time. Additionally, OMT's compact design and portability allow for quick setup and relocation, making it ideal for deployment across various training environments.Watch a video of a single-soldier OMT demo here: virtuix.com/omt Virtuix is currently offering investment opportunities through StartEngine. From now until Friday, March 21, investors will receive 10% bonus shares for supporting the ongoing development and deployment of Omni Mission Trainer as well as Virtuix's consumer product, Omni One.For more information about Virtuix’s investment opportunity, visit invest.virtuix.com

Virtuix OMT Demo

