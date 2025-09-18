Virtuix Announces Omni One Health Benefits and HSA/FSA Eligibility

Get Omni One with HSA/FSA Fitness with Omni One Omni One Logo

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtuix, the developer of the " Omni One " full-body VR gaming system, is excited to announce that Omni One is now eligible for purchase with Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Savings Account (FSA) funds through our partner Truemed. This new option allows users to invest in their health while enjoying a fully immersive VR gaming experience. By using pre-tax HSA or FSA dollars, eligible buyers can save ~30% on their purchase, depending on their federal and state income tax.Omni One offers a unique combination of entertainment and fitness, providing full-body physical activity while playing VR video games. By walking, running, crouching, kneeling, and jumping, users can engage multiple muscle groups and burn up to 700 calories per hour, depending on the intensity of gameplay. Regular use of Omni One promotes cardiovascular health, improves balance and coordination, and encourages an active lifestyle without the monotony of traditional exercise routines.“Omni One has allowed me to break through my weight loss plateau and lose 40 pounds in 4 months,” said David "VR4HLTH" Ortiz, an Omni One customer.The Omni One app allows users to monitor their health and fitness progress. Players can track calories burned, steps taken, and distance traveled, giving them real-time insight into their physical activity and overall performance. The app also provides a historical view of progress over time, motivating users to stay active.“With Omni One, we’re not just redefining VR gaming—we’re also helping players incorporate full-body movement into their daily routine in a fun and immersive way,” said Jan Goetgeluk, CEO of Virtuix. “Now, with HSA and FSA eligibility through Truemed, players can use their healthcare funds to invest in a gaming system that promotes fitness.”Omni One combines a proprietary 360-degree treadmill, a customized VR headset, and a dedicated game store with titles optimized for full-body movement. Whether users are exploring virtual worlds, competing in multiplayer battles, or running through community challenges, Omni One merges entertainment and fitness for a health-conscious gaming experience.For more information on Omni One, its health benefits, and purchasing with HSA/FSA funds, visit virtuix.com/truemed About Virtuix:Virtuix Inc. is the developer of “Omni,” the premier brand of omni-directional treadmills that enable players to walk and run in 360 degrees inside video games and other virtual reality applications. With a commitment to innovation, Virtuix continues to push the boundaries of VR gaming, delivering immersive experiences to users worldwide. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Virtuix has raised more than $50 million from individual and institutional investors. For more information, visit virtuix.com

