Gold Estate Realty Inc. Launches Advanced AI-Powered Brokerage Across Ontario
“Your competition isn’t AI. It’s the agent who learned to work with it,” says Bawa. The brokerage empowers agents to harness AI for smarter lead generation, market insights, and client engagement—while keeping the human connection at the core of every transaction.
With Vynra, agents gain efficiency, actionable insights, and the tools to outperform in a competitive market. Gold Estate Realty also offers up to 100% split commissions and revenue-sharing opportunities, giving realtors the freedom and rewards to grow their business on their own terms.
Serving clients across Ontario, the brokerage combines local expertise, transparency, and tailored strategies to help buyers, sellers, and investors achieve their goals. Beyond transactions, Gold Estate Realty supports agents with training, resources, and guidance to capitalize on every opportunity.
“Our mission is to equip agents with the technology, knowledge, and support to thrive anywhere in Ontario,” adds Bawa. “By combining human expertise with AI through Vynra, we’re setting a new standard for real estate—empowering agents, benefiting clients, and shaping the future of the industry.”
