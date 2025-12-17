GPT0.app Launches High-Accuracy AI Content Detector

New tool helps educators, publishers, and businesses verify AI-generated content while maintaining quality and authenticity

Content authenticity has become a critical concern for writers, educators, and organizations” — Gpt0.app spokesperson

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GPT0.app today announced the launch of its AI Content Detector , a new feature designed to help users identify AI‑generated text with a reported accuracy of up to 99.7%, based on internal benchmarking across diverse datasets.The AI Content Detector was developed following extensive trials, beta testing, and user feedback. It addresses the growing need for reliable content verification as AI‑generated text becomes increasingly common across education, publishing, and business environments.The detector integrates directly with GPT0.app’s existing writing tools , enabling users not only to assess the likelihood that content is AI‑generated but also to refine and improve that content when needed. This includes seamless compatibility with the platform’s AI Humanizer, which helps transform AI‑sounding text into more natural, human‑readable language.The AI Content Detector provides clear insight into content originality while giving users the tools to responsibly improve and humanize AI‑assisted writing The new feature expands GPT0.app’s broader suite of AI‑powered writing and editing tools, which also includes an AI Paraphrasing Tool, AI Text Summarizer, AI Grammar Checker, and Word Counter. Together, these tools allow users to manage the full writing workflow—from content creation and refinement to verification—within a single platform.With this launch, GPT0.app continues to emphasize responsible AI usage and practical solutions for modern content challenges, supporting a global community of more than 500,000 users who rely on the platform for writing quality and content authenticity.About GPT0.appGPT0.app is a professional platform offering AI‑powered writing and content verification tools. Designed to support writers, educators, and businesses, GPT0.app helps users improve writing quality while maintaining transparency and authenticity in AI‑assisted content creation.

