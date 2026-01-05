Tony T. Williams Announces Candidacy for Justice of the Peace, Ward 3 in Caddo Parish

Tony T. Williams pledging to bring fairness, accessibility, and accountability to one of the most community-facing judicial offices.

Justice should not feel distant or intimidating, It should be local, understandable, and grounded in common sense.” — Tony T. Williams

SHREVEPORT, LA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tony T. Williams today formally announced his candidacy for Justice of the Peace, Ward 3, in Caddo Parish, pledging to bring fairness, accessibility, and accountability to one of the most community-facing judicial offices in local government.“The Justice of the Peace court is often where people first encounter the justice system,” Williams said. “Whether it involves small claims, housing matters, or life events like marriages, the people of Ward 3 deserve to be treated with dignity, respect, and impartiality. I am running to ensure this office serves the community efficiently and fairly.”The Justice of the Peace plays a critical role in Caddo Parish, handling small claims court, landlord-tenant matters, evictions, and performing marriages. Williams emphasized that the position should be approachable and rooted in the community it serves.“Justice should not feel distant or intimidating,” Williams added. “It should be local, understandable, and grounded in common sense.Williams, a resident of Ward 3, stated that his campaign will focus on maintaining the integrity of the judicial process. He stressed that fairness under the law without favoritism or bias will guide every decision.“I am committed to applying the law consistently and ethically,” Williams said. “This campaign is about strengthening trust in local justice and ensuring Ward 3 has a Justice of the Peace who takes this responsibility seriously.”---About Tony T. WilliamsTony T. Williams is a resident of Caddo Parish who believes in the importance of local, accessible justice. He is a retired Army combat veteran with a Bachelor of Arts in Gerontology, Master of Arts in Health Care Administration (MHA), both from Ashford University, and Education Specialist in Curriculum and Instructions (Ed.S.) from Liberty University. He has also been awarded a Doctor's of Philosophy in Education (PhD (h.c.)) from Kennedy University.He currently serves the community as a member of the Caddo Parish Citizens Disaster Review Committee, Caddo Parish Veterans Celebration Committee, Caddo Parish Auxiliary Deputy, and several civic and veteran organizations.

