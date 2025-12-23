Riyadh Theatre Festival Concludes Third Edition with Winners Honored

Riyadh Theatre Festival

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The third edition of the Riyadh Theatre Festival concluded on Monday evening. The festival was organized by the Theatre and Performing Arts Commission as part of its ongoing efforts to support the national theatre movement, enhance public awareness of the theatre sector, and empower Saudi theatrical talent, in line with cultural development goals and the establishment of a professional and sustainable theatre ecosystem.Launched on December 15, the festival featured a comprehensive cultural and artistic program that included theatrical productions presenting diverse creative experiences. The performances varied in artistic schools and directorial visions, addressed human and intellectual themes closely connected to societal issues, and offered contemporary interpretations reflecting the evolution of Saudi theatre and its ability to renew itself and engage audiences.The festival’s jury announced the winners of the third edition awards. Abrar Al-Sharif received the Best Theatrical Makeup Award for her work on the play “When Things Fall into Place”, while Jalila Al-Salhi was awarded Best Costume Design for “Al-Siram”. “Al-Siram” also won the Best Music Award. Mohammed Abdulraouf Al-Yousef received the Best Lighting Design Award for “Until Hope Fades”, and “Al-Ta‘teel” won the Best Set Design Award.In the acting categories, Abdullah Al-Turki won the Best Actor in a Leading Role Award for his performance in “Al-Siram”, while Ma‘alem Hussein Al-Ibrahim received the Best Actress in a Leading Role Award. Jawad Al-Sanigh won Best Actor in a Supporting Role, and Marwa Al-Shafie was awarded Best Actress in a Supporting Role.The Best Playwright Award was granted to “Al-Ta‘teel”, written by Majed Al-Saihati and Ishraq Al-Rawqi. Director Sultan Al-Nawah received the Best Director Award for “Al-Siram”, which also concluded the ceremony by winning the award for Best Integrated Theatrical Production.Throughout the festival, activities reflected a dynamic theatrical movement marked by diverse creative approaches and a growing presence of theatre within Saudi Arabia’s cultural landscape. The program combined stage performances with specialized training workshops, critical readings, and panel discussions that examined participating works and highlighted the development of the local theatre scene.The workshops aimed to enhance practitioners’ skills in acting, directing, scenography, and playwriting, while the critical readings reinforced the role of critique as a fundamental element in elevating theatrical production and enriching cultural dialogue between artists and audiences.The performances and accompanying activities witnessed strong public attendance and engagement, reflecting increasing interest in theatre and performing arts, and greater awareness of their role as essential contributors to national culture and as effective tools for cultivating artistic appreciation and community interaction.The Riyadh Theatre Festival forms part of the Theatre and Performing Arts Commission’s broader efforts to support sector practitioners, provide platforms for presentation and knowledge exchange, and contribute to building a professional and sustainable theatre environment aligned with cultural development objectives and strengthening the local and regional presence of Saudi theatre.In its third edition, the festival also honored theatre pioneers Ibrahim Al-Hamdan and the late Abdulrahman Al-Muraikhi, in recognition of their foundational contributions to the establishment and development of theatre in the Kingdom, and their lasting impact on strengthening the stature of Saudi theatre.The Riyadh Theatre Festival stands as an annual gathering for theatrical creativity, a platform that showcases national talent and opens new horizons for development, within a vision aimed at building an integrated theatre scene that reflects the identity and diversity of Saudi culture and affirms theatre as a core component of the national cultural landscape.

