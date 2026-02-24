'Historic Jeddah' Celebrates Founding Day with a Major National Showcase and Exceptional Performances

Historic Jeddah Celebrates Founding Day Celebrating identity with elegance Honoring legacy through tradition

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The alleyways and neighborhoods of “Historic Jeddah” were transformed into a living national tableau, welcoming thousands of visitors who gathered to take part in the Founding Day celebrations, commemorating three centuries of pride and heritage. In an atmosphere filled with patriotism, the historic district was adorned in traditional attire reflecting the deep-rooted history of the Saudi state since its founding by Imam Muhammad bin Saud. The charm of its intricate rawasheen (traditional wooden balconies) blended seamlessly with the authenticity of a deeply rooted national legacy.Public Engagement and a Reflection of IdentitySquares and narrow streets witnessed a remarkable influx of families, youth, and tourists, many of whom wore traditional garments representing the diverse regions of the Kingdom in a scene that embodied national unity. The celebrations featured a range of distinguished activities professionally organized by Benchmark Company, recreating aspects of traditional life alongside artistic displays documenting the stages of the Saudi state’s development.Historic buildings and rawasheen were illuminated with national-themed lighting, creating a unique harmony between light and centuries-old stone in well-known sites such as Souq Al-Alawi and Souq Al-Nada, among other historic landmarks that regained their timeless vibrancy amid the warm reception of visitors.The Joy of a Nation and the Pride of a PeopleCitizens affirmed that Founding Day is a cherished national occasion that revives the glorious history of the First Saudi State. Their reflections highlighted pride in the heritage of “Historic Jeddah,” which lent a distinctive character to the celebration. They noted that drawing inspiration from traditional attire and showcasing it prominently in the district’s alleys helps revive visual identity and underscores the authenticity of a people deeply connected to their roots.They also emphasized that celebrating within historic buildings connects younger generations with the legacy of the state’s Imams and leaders, viewing the enthusiasm of youth for their history as living proof of the success of this meaningful occasion. Participants praised the vibrant cultural movement and the remarkable organization of the events, affirming that the spontaneous and collective participation reflects the unity of the nation and the continuity of its glory—from the moment of its founding to every corner of the Kingdom—creating a rich educational and national experience for future generations.Sustaining Heritage and Stimulating Economic ActivityBeyond its emotional significance, the celebration also contributed to boosting local economic activity. Historic markets experienced high demand for handicrafts and traditional foods, enabling entrepreneurs and small business owners to showcase their products in an encouraging environment that strengthens “Historic Jeddah” as a global cultural and tourism destination.The celebrations continue through diverse programs aimed at enhancing cultural awareness and reinforcing connection to heritage, ensuring that the Kingdom remains a global model in preserving its traditions under an ambitious vision that bridges a rich past with a promising future.

