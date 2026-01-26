Under the Patronage of the Minister of Culture, Marvels of Saudi Orchestra Shines at Maraya in AlUla

Marvels of Saudi Orchestra in AlUla

ALULA, SAUDI ARABIA, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the patronage of Minister of Culture and Chairman of Board of Directors of the Music Commission Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the Marvels of Saudi Orchestra concert was launched yesterday. The event was organized by the Music Commission at Maraya Concert Hall in AlUla Governorate.The opening night delivered a seamless artistic experience that blended orchestral excellence with Saudi musical identity. Led by Maestro Hani Farhat, the Saudi National Orchestra and Choir guided audiences through a rich and diverse repertoire inspired by Saudi heritage, reimagined through a contemporary orchestral lens.The program featured a wide range of works, from heritage-based compositions to modern orchestral arrangements. These pieces incorporated regional rhythms and resonant textures that celebrated the Kingdom’s history, alongside iconic works from the Saudi classical music tradition.Adding a dynamic visual dimension to the evening, the Theater and Performing Arts Commission presented a vibrant showcase of Saudi folk arts, including Samri, Dahha, Rafeihi, Yanbawi, Zair, and Khabeeti. These performances harmonized with the orchestral music, creating an immersive experience that highlighted the richness and diversity of Saudi cultural identity.This concert marks a new milestone in the Marvels of Saudi Orchestra series, building on its local and international success. It reaffirms the Music Commission’s commitment to showcasing Saudi artistry at its highest level, offering audiences a distinguished cultural experience that honors national heritage while fostering contemporary artistic engagement.Hosted at Maraya Concert Hall—an architectural landmark of international acclaim—the Music Commission will conclude the AlUla chapter of the Marvels of Saudi Orchestra series tomorrow. The finale promises an exceptional experience that reflects the dynamic evolution of the Saudi music scene at one of the world’s most prominent cultural and tourism destinations.

