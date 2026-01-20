Music Commission to Present 'Marvels of Saudi Orchestra' in AlUla Under Culture Minister’s Patronage

Marvels of Saudi Orchestra in AlUla

ALULA, SAUDI ARABIA, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the patronage of Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Music Commission Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the commission will organize “The Marvels of Saudi Orchestra” concert in AlUla on January 22 and 23.The Music Commission’s organization of “Marvels of Saudi Orchestra– AlUla” continues the journey of the Saudi National Orchestra and Choir in showcasing the Kingdom’s musical heritage on leading local and international stages. AlUla marks an important stop on this journey, as a key destination on the map of global cultural tourism. The concerts will be held over two consecutive days inside the globally renowned architectural landmark Maraya Concert Hall.Hosting “Marvels of Saudi Orchestra” in AlUla reflects the continued creative journey of the Saudi National Orchestra and Choir, following a series of successes achieved in several world capitals and cities. The orchestra has carried Saudi melodies to some of the most prestigious international stages, receiving wide acclaim and strong audience engagement, and now meets its audience in one of the Kingdom’s most culturally significant regions.AlUla is one of the world’s leading cultural and tourism destinations, with a history deeply rooted in human civilization and a cultural heritage spanning centuries, making it a major attraction for international visitors and a cultural hub that reflects the richness of the Kingdom’s identity and its advanced standing on the global cultural tourism map.Selecting Maraya Concert Hall to host this musical experience adds a distinctive dimension, as the venue represents a unique model of contemporary architecture and a stage that brings together art and nature, offering performances an exceptional visual backdrop.Through this event, the Music Commission seeks to strengthen Saudi music's presence, highlight the Kingdom's cultural and artistic diversity, and offer local and international audiences in AlUla a musical experience that reflects Saudi identity and enriches the national cultural landscape.

