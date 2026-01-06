Jackson Purchase Distillery Wins Sustainability Award

Jackson Purchase Distillery Logo JPD Wins KPPC Award JPD uses grain from local farmers Jackson Purchase Distillery is located in Western Kentucky's Fulton County

Contract distiller recognized for innovative management of water and stillage byproduct

HICKMAN, KY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jackson Purchase Distillery has been selected as the Douglas C. Griffin Environmental Sustainability Award winner for 2025 by KPPC, the Kentucky Pollution Prevention Center. The award recognizes Kentucky entities that have demonstrated a commitment to the principles of sustainability and environmental stewardship and is presented each year in conjunction with National Pollution Prevention Week, which was held in September 2025.

Established in 2021, Jackson Purchase Distillery is a contract distiller focused on distilling the best Kentucky bourbon whiskey. With a major expansion in 2024, it has grown into a high-volume distillery and recently added two new rickhouses. In September of 2025, the distillery released Jackson Purchase Bourbon Batch No. 1 – its first product for the retail market.

The Distillery manages and maintains its equipment with an eye toward environmental sustainability, and has added features to manage stillage output in the most beneficial way possible – including a wet cake system which optimizes the stillage for agricultural use, and a filtering pond to reclaim and recycle water from the process. They have been an active participant in the James B. Beam Institute’s annual Industry Conference, sharing their knowledge and successes with others. The Company has demonstrated a commitment to environmental sustainability and a history of success. In 2025, they engaged with KPPC to develop a sustainable value stream map of their production process to better understand how energy and water is used throughout the production process, in an attempt to identify additional areas for environmental sustainability.

KPPC is a state mandated environmental technical resource center and is part of the J.B. Speed School of Engineering at the University of Louisville. The center provides technical assistance services at no cost to Kentucky business and industry and considers it very important to recognize organizations that have incorporated sustainability efforts into their business model. There have been 23 Kentucky companies who have won the Environmental Sustainability Award since KPPC created the award program in 2009.

Lloyd Jones, President and CEO at Jackson Purchase Distillery accepted the award at a recent employee gathering in their Louisville, KY office building.

“We are honored to carry forward our tradition of excellence in producing Kentucky bourbon whiskey in ecological, economical, and sustainable operations, and to be recognized by KPPC for our environmental sustainability achievements. We are grateful for all of the Jackson Purchase employees, for without their dedication and support these achievements would not have been possible. We look forward to continuing to enhance our sustainability efforts and appreciate the assistance that KPPC has provided.”

About the Kentucky Pollution Prevention Center

KPPC is Kentucky’s primary resource to help businesses, industries and other organizations develop environmentally sustainable, cost-saving solutions for improved efficiency. Based at the University of Louisville J.B. Speed School of Engineering, KPPC provides technical information and assistance that is confidential and non-regulatory. Call KPPC toll-free at (800) 334-8635, extension 8520965; call direct at (502) 852-0965; fax (502) 852-0964; email info@kppc.org; or visit KPPC’s website at www.kppc.org.

