Limited Supply of Jackson Purchase Bourbon Now Available Online

Jackson Purchase Bourbon logo Jackson Purchase Bourbon's bottle pays homage to the distillery's location on the Mississippi River Jackson Purchase Master Distiller Craig Beam Jackson Purchase Distillery

Highly sought-after release from legendary distilling team of Craig Beam and Terry Ballard to land on doorsteps outside Kentucky for the first time

It's hard to beat bourbon this good, but it's freakishly hard to beat it at 4 years of age and for this price.” — Steve Coomes, Bourbon and Banter

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a blockbuster first release that generated buzz across the bourbon world, whiskey drinkers around the country can now buy Jackson Purchase Bourbon without making a trip to Kentucky.

Since 2021, Jackson Purchase Distillery has produced well over 100,000 barrels of bourbon for the contract market at the hands of two Kentucky distilling legends. Master Distiller Craig Beam is a 7th generation distiller, a 2025 Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame inductee, and a longtime Master Distiller at Heaven Hill. Terry Ballard, former Head Distiller for Willett, is the Head Distiller.

In September of 2025, JPD released one of Beam and Ballard’s creations directly to the public for the first time. Beam and Ballard created Jackson Purchase Bourbon Batch No.1 – Full Proof with a mash bill of 70% corn, 20% rye, and 10% malted barley. The bourbon aged for 4 years in new white oak barrels with a #4 char, entering at 120 proof with the final bottling at 117.8 proof. Reviewers have noted hints of cinnamon spice and even bananas alongside vanilla, caramel and oak.

The new release debuted to rave reviews, and accolades have continued rolling in: Fred Minnick’s Top 100 American Whiskeys of 2025, a Gold Medal in the Kentucky Bourbon Awards, and extensive coverage in bourbon media - from a multi-page spread in the December issue of American Whiskey magazine to a recent review by Steve Coomes on Bourbon and Banter, which included “It's hard to beat bourbon this good, but it's freakishly hard to beat it at 4 years of age and for this price.”

But while the attention was nationwide, much of the country could only read about Jackson Purchase Bourbon, since it was only available for sale inside Kentucky. Now, however, Jackson Purchase is available online for delivery to most states (excluding AK, AL, HI, MS, TN and UT).

“Terry and I have been honored and humbled by all the praise Jackson Purchase Bourbon has gotten since our release,” said Beam. “Now we’re especially excited for the rest of the country to taste how our team is carrying on the tradition of authentic Kentucky bourbon.”

Jackson Purchase Bourbon Batch No. 1 – Full Proof is available in limited quantities for $75 at this link. Orders of two or more bottles ship free.

About Jackson Purchase Distillery

Founded in 2021, Jackson Purchase Distillery is one of the fastest growing distilleries in Kentucky. The Hickman, KY-based company offers contract distilling, selling new-fill barrels to craft brands, distillers in need of increased capacity, and companies that purchase barrels for future third party sales. The company also released its own Jackson Purchase Bourbon to the public for the first time in 2025. The distillery’s 36-inch and 24-inch copper column stills now produce up to 60,000 barrels per year, representing an investment of more than $50 million in Fulton County. For more on how Master Distiller Craig Beam and Head Distiller Terry Ballard are crafting authentic Kentucky bourbon from locally sourced grains and calcium rich well water, visit www.jacksonpurchasedistillery.com.

