Sacred Heart Academy Named Best Catholic High School in Kentucky by Niche

Sacred Heart academy has been named the top Catholic High School in Kentucky by Niche. Nearly 800 students are enrolled at Louisville's Sacred Heart Academy. Sacred Heart Academy is planning a major expansion as part of its Sacred Heart Forever campaign The planned expansion at Sacred Heart Academy will include a new entrance and conference center, as well as a Student Life Hub designed to inspire teamwork and connection The planned expansion at Sacred Heart Academy includes a state-of-the-art dining hall and a commons area

Ranking site also recognizes SHA as Kentucky's Best All-Girls High School, and Best All-Girls High School for Athletes

We are cultivating an environment where every student can grow as a leader, succeed academically, pursue their extracurricular interests, and give back to their community to make a positive impact.” — Dr. Karen McNay, President, Sacred Heart Schools

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sacred Heart Academy (SHA) is recognized as the No. 1 ranked Best Catholic High School and Best All-Girls High School in Kentucky, according to Niche’s 2026 Best Schools and Districts in America annual rankings. In addition, Sacred Heart Academy ranked as the top all-girls high school on the Best High Schools for Athletes in Kentucky list and earned the distinction of being the No. 35 Best High School for Athletes in America, out of nearly 21,470 high schools listed.

Sacred Heart Academy’s exceptionally strong showing in Niche’s 2026 Best Schools and Districts rankings reflects various analyzed factors, including teacher dedication, academic performance and programs, extracurricular opportunities, facilities, and athletic participation and success. These rankings are derived from a combination of user input – ratings from current students, alumni, parents, and teachers – school-reported statistics, and quantitative data from sources such as the U.S. Department of Education.

“At Sacred Heart Academy, our mission to inspire young women to become compassionate, globally minded leaders is rooted in our Catholic, Ursuline Core Values of reverence, service, leadership, and community,” said Dr. Karen McNay, President, Sacred Heart Schools. “We are cultivating an environment where every student can grow as a leader, succeed academically, pursue their extracurricular interests, and give back to their community to make a positive impact in the world.”

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Niche as Kentucky’s number one ranked Best Catholic High School and Best All-Girls High School,” said Dr. Tim Adams, Principal, Sacred Heart Academy. “We have a long tradition at Sacred Heart Academy of excellence in academics and leadership development as an International Baccalaureate school and offer best-in-class athletics and arts facilities on our Ursuline campus. This recognition reflects the dedication of our amazing faculty, staff, and coaches to providing a vibrant and caring Catholic Ursuline community that empowers every young woman to thrive.”

Last month, Sacred Heart Schools announced Sacred Heart Academy’s transformation for the future including new, modern facilities for students designed to inspire teamwork and connection. Sacred Heart Academy’s expansion plans include a state-of-the-art dining hall, outdoor patio, student-run coffee shop and café, and welcoming entrance and conference center. In addition, the project includes a new Student Life Hub with modern collaboration spaces and offices. Sacred Heart intends to begin construction on the expansion in the summer or fall of 2026.

Sacred Heart Schools’ Ursuline Innovation STEM Center will also open this fall for Sacred Heart Academy (and Sacred Heart Model School) students. The new Ursuline Innovation STEM Center is a 6,000 square-foot, cutting-edge facility – the first of its kind in the region – featuring the Ursuline Environmental Education Program. This program aligns with the Catholic faith and Laudato Si’, emphasizing reverence and love for all creation and the interconnectedness of all living things, including the planet. Additionally, the Center features the Ann Cowley Wells ’60, ’64 BSEE Design Lab, St. Kateri Tekakwitha Research Greenhouse, Teri Tafel ’72 and Keith Cullinan Environmental Classroom, and a Heartwood outdoor classroom. Students will explore technologies such as 3D printers, robotics kits, laser cutting machines, and hydroponics systems, as well as hands-on learning in environmental science, engineering, and sustainability.

Sacred Heart Academy provides a holistic, Catholic, Ursuline, college preparatory, all-girls educational experience that is among the best in the country. The combination of academic opportunities available to students, faith formation, leadership development, career exploration, national and global travel, academic and social-emotional support and athletics and arts is extremely unique, with highlights including:

• 48-Acre Ursuline Campus: The 48-acre Ursuline Campus is home to all student-focused facilities, including academics, athletics, and arts. The Ursuline Arts Center is a 500-seat professional performance venue, and Sacred Heart School for the Arts provides opportunities for dance, piano, guitar, and yoga and barre electives. Sacred Heart’s athletic facilities include on-campus turf and grass fields, five tennis courts, an 8-lane track, a softball field, two gyms, a weight room, and an athletic training room.

• International Baccalaureate (IB) Curriculum: As an internationally recognized best practice in education, being an IB school positions SHA at the forefront of educational innovation. It ensures that SHA’s teachers are continually learning, and its students are developing the skills necessary for success. SHA offers a mix of 56 IB, AP, and dual-credit courses, providing the opportunity to earn college credit.

• Jean Frazier Leadership Institute: Unique in Louisville, the Jean Frazier Leadership Institute, including the Lucy Lee Helm ’75 Endowed Leadership Pillar, equips every student across Sacred Heart Schools with the tools to rise as a leader. Leadership development is woven into three layers: embedded opportunities built into every student curriculum, opt-in opportunities for those who want to pursue their unique interests, and capstone opportunities that allow students to synthesize and highlight their leadership growth.

• Katy Brown ’83 Endowed Global Hearts Travel Program: SHA’s Global Hearts international student travel program is guided by three pillars: Global Service and Advocacy, Education and Leadership, and Ursuline Heritage. The program offers life-changing travel experiences for students who may not otherwise have access due to financial needs.

• Nationally-Ranked Athletic Program: SHA is proud to have earned 115 team state titles overall and nearly 300 individual state titles. Nearly 65 percent of SHA’s student body participates in formal athletics through 16 sports and intramural opportunities.

• Award-Winning Performing Arts and Visual Arts Programs: With three robust choirs and two full-scale musicals each year, with opportunities for acting, stage support, lighting, set building, and more, there is a place for everyone to be involved. SHA’s choir travels and performs internationally regularly and its visual arts program features an entire wing of the school dedicated to every medium of visual arts.



Sacred Heart Schools is a Catholic community sponsored by the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville and guided by the Ursuline Core Values of Reverence, Service, Leadership, and Community. Founded by the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville in 1877, Sacred Heart Schools’ mission is to inspire diverse learners to become globally minded, compassionate leaders.

Sacred Heart Schools provides Catholic, Ursuline, International Baccalaureate (IB), and Cognia accredited education from early childhood through high school. It also offers community-wide after-school arts instruction and performances. Located on the 48-acre Ursuline campus in Louisville, Kentucky, Sacred Heart includes four member schools: Sacred Heart Academy (girls, grades 9-12), Sacred Heart Model School (co-ed, grades JK-8), Sacred Heart Preschool (coed, ages 1-4) and Sacred Heart School for the Arts (coed, all ages). Additionally, the Jean Frazier Leadership Institute supports the leadership development of all students.

Sacred Heart Academy (SHA) is a private Catholic college preparatory school for girls in grades 9-12, located on the 48-acre Ursuline campus in Louisville, Kentucky. Founded by the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville in 1877 and committed to the Ursuline tradition, SHA inspires diverse learners to become globally minded, compassionate leaders.

As an International Baccalaureate (IB) and Cognia-accredited school, SHA provides a leading holistic and comprehensive education. This includes a globally recognized IB curriculum, college-level IB and AP courses, and unique leadership development opportunities through the Jean Frazier Leadership Institute. Students also benefit from various service and retreat opportunities, Catholic faith formation, academic and social-emotional support, alongside full-scale visual and performing arts programs. In addition, SHA has nationally ranked athletics, state-of-the-art athletic facilities, and an active global travel program.

