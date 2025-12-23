December 23, 2025

Department Announces Revised EVSE Charger Registration Updates

ANNAPOLIS, MD (December 23, 2025)—The Maryland Department of Agriculture has announced the registration deadline for EVSE chargers in the State of Maryland has been extended to July 1, 2026. This decision has been made to allow ample time for stakeholder engagement and the implementation of necessary amendments that will ensure the program effectively meets the evolving needs of the industry and the community.

In conjunction with the deadline extension, the department is also clarifying and introducing several key exceptions and definitions regarding the registration of charging equipment.

The following categories of charging equipment are not required to be registered under the program:

Private Residence Chargers: Charging equipment located at private residences and exclusively used for personal purposes. These chargers are explicitly not considered commercially available.

Chargers used exclusively to fuel a private or proprietary fleet of vehicles, where no commercial transactions for charging occur with outside parties. Multi-Family Dwelling (MFD) Resident Chargers: Chargers installed on the property of a multi-family housing community may be exempt if all the following requirements are strictly met: The equipment is physically installed on the property of the housing development. The charger is not located on a public street, in a public parking lot, or within a public parking garage. The charger is secured and cannot be accessed by the general public, including casual visitors or non-residents of the community. The equipment is designated and used exclusively for the residents of the community. Permanent signage must be clearly posted at the charging location stating, “Not a Public Charger – Residential Use Only.” The charging location and equipment must be explicitly removed from being listed on any publicly available electric vehicle charging network websites or applications. If MFD chargers are listed on public websites as an available location, or if any fees (beyond the cost of electricity) are assessed for their use, they will be required to register.

Free Chargers: Any charging station where the vehicle operator incurs absolutely no cost or fee of any kind for the charging session. “Free” means free. If a fee of any kind is established—even if nominal—registration will be required. Any established fee must be in addition to the kilowatt-hour dispensed to fuel the vehicle.

Any charging station where the vehicle operator incurs absolutely no cost or fee of any kind for the charging session. “Free” means free. If a fee of any kind is established—even if nominal—registration will be required. Any established fee must be in addition to the kilowatt-hour dispensed to fuel the vehicle. Workplace Chargers – Private Use: Chargers intended for the exclusive use of a company’s fleet and/or its employees are exempt, provided the following conditions are met: The chargers are strictly available for fleet and employee charging purposes only. The charging area is in a restricted area, such as behind a secure fence or within a controlled-access building, and is not accessible to the general public. The chargers are not listed or made available on any public electric vehicle charging networks or platforms.

“The decision to extend the registration deadline to July 1, 2026 will allow the department to facilitate more extensive and meaningful dialogue with the electric vehicle charging industry, local governments, and the community at large,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “This extended timeline will allow us to incorporate critical feedback and make the necessary formal amendments to the program’s structure and regulations, ensuring the program is effective, fair, and supportive of the state’s electric vehicle adoption goals while meeting the practical needs of all stakeholders.”

For more information about the EVSE charger program please visit mda.maryland.gov.

###