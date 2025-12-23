Birdfy Announces Groundbreaking Products for 2026

Birdfy Hum Bloom Birdfy Feeder Vista

Birdfy Feeder Vista delivers immersive 6K panoramic views while the Birdfy Hum Bloom captures hummingbirds in stunning 4K and 120fps slow motion

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Birdfy , the pioneering smart birdwatching brand from Netvue, announces two groundbreaking products for 2026 that evolve smart-backyard birdwatching: The Birdfy Feeder Vista, the world’s first 360° smart bird feeder with a dual-camera panoramic imaging system, and the Birdfy Hum Bloom, featuring a proprietary AI model trained specifically on hummingbirds with high-frame-rate slow-motion capture capabilities.Both products represent technological advances for backyard birdwatching, combining professional-grade imaging with intelligent AI systems that automatically identify species, generate top-quality highlight clips, and send real-time visitor alerts.Birdfy Feeder Vista: The World’s First 360° Bird FeederThe Birdfy Feeder Vista redefines the traditional bird feeder by transforming it into an immersive wild bird imaging platform. Its innovative dual-camera system delivers seamless 360° panoramic views in stunning 6K ultra-HD video, allowing users to experience bird activity from every angle.At the core of Vista’s design is a breakthrough bottom-up feeding system that challenges conventional gravity-fed structures. A precision air-pump delivers seed from a sealed lower container to a top-mounted feeding tray. This facilitates a truly immersive 360° perspective, which sets it apart from standard smart feeders and guarantees the feeder itself doesn’t block the camera view. The result is a panoramic nature show that puts feathered friends in the spotlight.Users can switch between the 360° perspective and a classic wide-angle view, while the AI software automatically generates breathtaking 120fps slow-motion clips that reveal every detail of bird landings and flights—from individual feathers to complex mechanics of birds-in-motion. The system captures 14-megapixel photos alongside the 6K video.Intelligent Feeding System Solves Common Backyard FrustrationsBeyond its imaging capabilities, the Vista addresses long-standing challenges faced by bird enthusiasts. The air-pump system provides control over feeding speed and portion size through the Birdfy app, helping keep seed fresh, reduce waste, and encourage healthier, more natural feeding habits.The sealed, antibacterial seed container minimizes contamination while reducing the need for frequent refills. It allows birds to interact with the feeder more naturally and with less human disturbance. Built-in precision weight sensors accurately capture every visit, ensuring reliable activity detection and consistent moment capture. These weight sensors outperform the traditional motion-detection sensors, in that the camera won't get triggered to capture moments of random, larger-sized animals other than birds.The Vista’s AI capabilities are powered by Birdfy OrniSense, the world’s first LLM-powered birdwatching AI. Unlike traditional pattern-based recognition, OrniSense applies contextual understanding and biological reasoning to deliver more accurate species identification and richer insights—helping users not only see who visited, but understand why it matters.Designed as both a functional device and a backyard centerpiece, the Vista has a minimalist design and is made from high-strength nylon reinforced with glass fiber. A tool-free snap-on modular system allows users to customize the feeder with accessories to attract a wider variety of bird species.Birdfy Hum Bloom: Delivering Pristine, Professional-Grade Imagery of the World's Smallest Bird SpeciesThe Birdfy Hum Bloom makes professional-grade hummingbird photography accessible to anyone through its specialized camera system that captures these rapid flyers in either pristine 4K detail or mesmerizing 120fps cinematic slow-motion specifically engineered to match hummingbird wingbeat frequencies.Unlike standard smart feeders, the Hum Bloom can ensure a pristine, unobstructed viewing experience. The camera will only capture stunning, perfectly-framed images of hummingbirds and the flower-shaped nectar bulb. Its elegant design guarantees no trace of feeding tray is in sight, blocking bird feeding activities. Birders now can truly have a front-row seat to the nature show, where hummingbirds—the world's smallest bird species—take center stage.What also distinguishes this smart feeder is its proprietary AI: the world's only model trained specifically on hummingbirds. The system accurately identifies more than 150 hummingbird species and sends instant alerts the moment a visitor arrives, enabling users to achieve professional-level results through truly one-of-a-kind technology.Biomimetic Design Meets Conservation TechnologyThe Hum Bloom's design philosophy centers on adaptation. Rather than forcing hummingbirds to modify their behavior, the feeder adapts to theirs. Graceful, organic curves and a pendant-style nectar bulb accurately mimic real flowers hummingbirds seek, attracting them naturally while perfectly framing them for stunning photography.Responsible feeding drives the conservation features. Integrated sensors track nectar levels in real-time, sending alerts through the Birdfy app the moment nectar needs a refill—eliminating the risk of spoiled nectar that can harm hummingbirds. This transforms backyard feeding into an act of conservation and responsible care.A patented hydraulic system ensures completely leak-proof operation, while the nectar bottle installs like a water bottle for mess-free refilling. An included ant moat and solar panel provide chemical-free pest defense and continuous, self-sustaining power. Tool-free modular parts snap apart and are dishwasher-safe for easy maintenance.Birdfy CES 2026 Note to Media:Visit Birdfy at CES 2026 in Venetian Expo, Halls A-D Booth #51929. Experience the full Birdfy lineup, including live demonstrations Birdfy’s latest innovations and insights into how Birdfy is elevating backyard birdwatching. Birdfy will also exhibit at two CES-related media showcase events: CES Unveiled, Sunday, January 4 from 5:00 until 8:30 p.m. at the Mandalay Bay and Pepcom’s Digital Experience, Monday, January 5 from 7:00 until 10:30 p.m. at Paris Las Vegas.About Birdfy:A global company with a well-established reputation for camera product excellence, Birdfy’s parent company Netvue will showcase its full lineup of smart birdwatching products at CES. Under its Birdfy sub-brand, these devices provide effortless backyard birdwatching, detailed capture, and AI bird species identification on users' phones or tablets. For more information, please visit www.birdfy.com or contact press@birdfy.com###For technical specifications contact liz@dogwood.solutions

