Arizona's First Genio Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation Procedure Performed in Scottsdale

Leading Sleep Surgeon Dr. Jordan Weiner Brings Cutting-Edge CPAP Alternative to Arizona Patients

Not every state has a trained Genio surgeon yet. The training investment is significant, and the procedure is technically demanding, which is why adoption has been selective." — Jordan S. Weiner, MD

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jordan S. Weiner , board-certified otolaryngologist and president of Valley ENT, has performed Arizona's first Nyxoah Genio hypoglossal nerve stimulation procedure. This FDA-approved treatment offers a new option for patients with obstructive sleep apnea who cannot tolerate CPAP.The procedure, completed at North Valley Surgery Center, represents a significant advancement in sleep apnea treatment for Arizona residents. Genio uses bilateral hypoglossal nerve stimulation powered by an external wearable patch instead of an implanted battery."Many patients with moderate to severe sleep apnea either can't tolerate CPAP or have tried it for months without success," said Dr. Weiner. "These individuals often feel they're out of options. Genio offers a new path forward, particularly for patients who may be concerned about implanted batteries or who want bilateral tongue stimulation."Dr. Weiner is one of approximately two dozen surgeons nationwide trained to perform the Genio procedure. Training includes a full day of instruction and hands-on cadaver work at an approved center, followed by proctored cases. As the technology is newly FDA-approved, even the most experienced Genio surgeons have completed only a limited number of procedures."We're at the leading edge with this technology," Dr. Weiner explained. "Not every state has a trained Genio surgeon yet. The training investment is significant, and the procedure is technically demanding, which is why adoption has been selective."Dr. Weiner brings extensive experience in hypoglossal nerve stimulation to the Genio procedure. He has performed over 500 Inspiretherapy procedures, ranking in the top 1% of Inspire surgeons nationally. He was the first ENT in Arizona recognized in Inspire's Physician Excellence Program and was among the first five physician pairs in the country, and the only private practice duo, recognized for developing a comprehensive sleep apnea surgery program.Unlike traditional hypoglossal nerve stimulation devices with implanted batteries, Genio is powered externally by a disposable adhesive patch worn under the chin during sleep. The device stimulates both branches of the hypoglossal nerve at once, moving the tongue forward to keep the airway open. Because the technology is contained in the external chip rather than implanted components, hardware upgrades can be completed by providing updated chips to patients, without surgery.Genio received FDA approval in 2023 after clinical trials showed significant improvements in sleep apnea severity and oxygen levels. The device is intended for adults with moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea who cannot tolerate or refuse CPAP therapy.About Dr. Jordan S. WeinerDr. Jordan S. Weiner is a board-certified otolaryngologist specializing in sleep apnea surgery. As president of Valley ENT and founder of Weiner Sleep Surgery, PLLC, he focuses exclusively on surgical alternatives to CPAP therapy. Dr. Weiner has performed more than 500 hypoglossal nerve stimulation procedures and is recognized nationally for his expertise in sleep apnea surgery. He is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.For more information about Genio therapy and sleep apnea treatment options, visit weinersleepsurgery.com or call (480) 614-0499.

