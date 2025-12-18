Komet Irrigation Invests in Data, Technology, and Farmers’ Future

Komet Irrigation Experience Hub

Austrian multinational launches first-of-its-kind Application Engineering & Digital Systems department to develop market-first irrigation solutions

We provide farmers with the tools, data, and training to adapt to changing conditions while improving results, whether in Brazil, North America, or anywhere else in the world.” — Gustavo Hossri

FREMONT, NE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Komet Irrigation, the Austrian multinational and global leader in precision sprinkler and end-gun solutions for pivot irrigation, has made a six-figure investment to launch a new Application Engineering & Digital Systems department in Brazil, led by irrigation expert Gustavo Hossri. The department is supported by a new state-of-the-art facility, the Komet Experience Hub, which provides testing, training, and demonstration capabilities. Together, the department and the Hub will focus on innovative ag-tech solutions that deliver real-time insights to farmers, helping optimize irrigation performance, increase yields, and improve profitability worldwide."The future of global agriculture will inevitably be shaped by advances in irrigation, and application technology will play a central role in this transformation”, says Hossri. Our laboratory was designed with this purpose in mind: to establish new technological foundations, develop unprecedented metrics, and elevate the irrigation sector into a new phase of precision, efficiency, and intelligent operation."The department will introduce innovative digital solutions that bring greater visibility, intelligence, and efficiency to irrigation systems. These tools represent an important step in connecting field performance with real-time information, supporting farms of all sizes in operating more sustainably and profitably.Komet’s presence in Brazil has grown significantly over the past seven years, achieving around 35% of the local pivot sprinkler market, underscoring why the country was chosen for the new lab. “Brazil is a key market for us, but the innovations we develop here are designed for global use,” Hossri explains. “The insights and solutions will support irrigation efficiency worldwide.”The Paulínia Experience Hub, located in São Paulo state, houses:• A cutting-edge sprinkler performance lab• On-site training and education for engineers and growers• Real-time diagnostic tools for real-time system monitoringHossri’s team includes Antonio Pires de Camargo, former professor and former head of the Hydraulics and Irrigation Laboratory at Unicamp. “The Komet Experience HUB represents the meeting point between scientific knowledge and the real needs of the field,” he says. “Even though it operates from Brazil, the experience we gather here will resonate far beyond, contributing to the evolution of irrigation worldwide.”Already, Komet’s Experience Hub has impressed industry experts, farmers, and partners, with some visitors spending over six hours exploring the facility. A major launch event is planned for April 2026, with government officials, academic experts, farmers, media, and partners in attendance.Globally, agriculture faces rising pressure to deliver consistent yields amid climate uncertainty. For example, grain output in Brazil is expected to exceed 330 million tons in 2025, while ethanol production nears 30 billion liters, highlighting the importance of reliable irrigation. Komet’s solutions address these challenges by providing:• Higher yields through precise irrigation, supplementing rainfall• Protection against climate risk through better water management• Year-round cultivation, maximizing productivity on available land“Our approach combines global engineering standards with local expertise,” says Hossri. “Sustainability and profitability go hand in hand. We provide farmers with the tools, data, and training to adapt to changing conditions while improving results, whether in Brazil, North America, or anywhere else in the world.”With the new department and Experience Hub, Komet is positioning Brazil as a global innovation hub, sharing insights and data across its international network. From its roots in European engineering to its role in modern precision agriculture, Komet’s work reflects a long-term commitment to feeding the world through better water use and cutting-edge irrigation solutions.For more information about Komet Irrigation and how their solutions support farmers in adapting to climate change, water scarcity, and rising input costs, visit https://www.kometirrigation.com/ ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.