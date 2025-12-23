Rechat Announces Partnership With SkySlope

Bringing forms and eSignature capabilities directly into Rechat

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rechat , real estate’s first AI-powered super app built for brokerages, today announced a new partnership with SkySlope that brings SkySlope Forms and DigiSign’s eSignature capabilities directly into Rechat. This marks a significant expansion of Rechat’s transactions ecosystem by embedding one of the industry’s most trusted forms and signing solutions directly into its workflow. The partnership functions as an add-on within Rechat Deals.“This partnership allows us to strengthen the back end of Rechat Deals that streamlines how brokerages and agents work,” said Shayan Hamidi, CEO of Rechat. “SkySlope gives our users the forms and e-signature solutions they rely on, and Rechat keeps everything centralized and simple. We are building tools that help agents move faster, stay organized, and get business done without friction.”The partnership gives agents and brokerages access to SkySlope’s digital forms library, MLS-synced data automation, and integrated e-signature tools from inside Rechat Deals. Agents can start and complete documents without leaving Rechat, and every form and signature request is powered by SkySlope’s intelligent real estate transaction management technology.“We want to meet agents where they are,” said SkySlope CEO Tyler Smith. “By bringing Rechat and SkySlope together, we’re uniting AI-powered marketing with transaction management so agents spend less time on screens and more time focused on what matters most: serving their clients.”SkySlope Forms is purpose built for real estate teams, using MLS-synced automation to prefill key fields and reduce manual entry and errors. Agents can create documents in seconds, not hours, with access to brokerage specific form libraries, reusable templates, integrated signatures, and full mobile functionality.This partnership with SkySlope enables Rechat’s expansion into forms and signatures, reflecting its continued effort to build an integrated system for marketing, CRM, operations, deals, and AI Agent Assistant Lucy for automated workflows. The company views transactions as one of the most meaningful areas for innovation, and this partnership deepens its commitment to strengthening the tools that support agents at every step of a deal.More information about Rechat is available at rechat.com.More information about SkySlope is available at skyslope.com.To schedule a product demo, contact: audie@rechat.comAbout RechatRechat is real estate's AI-powered super app for brokerages and agents. It was built to solve a persistent challenge for real estate professionals: managing business across disconnected platforms. Rechat includes a fully integrated Marketing Center, People Center, Deals Center, and AI Assistant, Lucy. Agents can manage leads, marketing, transactions, and communications from a single, mobile-first platform, streamlining tasks and automating processes from start to finish. Learn more at https://rechat.com About SkySlopeSince 2011, SkySlope has led real estate innovation, working closely with brokers to deliver intelligent solutions that drive transformation. As one of the industry's original disruptors, it has become the trusted platform for managing transactions from contract to close, empowering 900,000 real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada. With nearly three million transactions handled annually, SkySlope is dedicated to collaborating with agents and brokers to redefine how they work, building a legacy that propels the real estate industry forward. For more information, visit SkySlope.com.

