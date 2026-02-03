Epoch Automotive in Doylestown advances its electric vehicle capabilities with updated Tesla-compatible diagnostic software, enabling more accurate repairs.

Epoch Automotive (NASDAQ:EA)

DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epoch Automotive Acquires Updated Software for Tesla

Epoch Automotive, an independent repair facility serving Bucks County, has expanded its electric vehicle service capabilities through the acquisition of updated diagnostic software compatible with Tesla models. The new system supports component-level fault detection, data analysis, and guided testing procedures, strengthening the shop’s ability to provide accurate and transparent auto repair in Doylestown.

The software allows technicians to interface with Tesla systems to review live data streams, monitor battery health indicators, identify communication irregularities, and assess performance of high-voltage components. These tools help bridge a growing service gap for EV owners seeking local, independent repair options outside of manufacturer service centers.

As electric vehicles continue to increase in market share, independent shops face challenges accessing the digital ecosystems required to diagnose and maintain them. By integrating updated Tesla-compatible resources, Epoch Automotive offers drivers a more convenient alternative for inspections, maintenance, and troubleshooting without compromising technical accuracy.

The facility, located at 243 Harvey Ave Suite 102, Doylestown, PA 18901, United States, has already invested in multiple software platforms for Asian, domestic, and European vehicles. The addition of Tesla diagnostic capabilities further supports its goal of meeting evolving automotive technology demands with modern tools and clear communication.

A Word from the Owner

“This upgrade gives our technicians the tools they need to service Tesla vehicles with confidence and precision,” said Jonathon Tangye, owner of Epoch Automotive.

About Epoch Automotive

Epoch Automotive is an independent full-service repair shop in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, offering diagnostics, maintenance, and repair for American, Asian, and select European vehicles. Established in 2020, the shop prioritizes transparency, detailed digital inspections, and the use of advanced diagnostic systems. With ASE-certified technicians and expanding EV service capabilities, Epoch Automotive aims to provide clear, accurate, and reliable support for modern vehicle owners.

