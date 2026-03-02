Epoch Automotive in Doylestown enhances diagnostic precision with updated Kia-compatible software, improving system access and repair accuracy.

Epoch Automotive (NASDAQ:EA)

Keeping our software current ensures we can diagnose and repair Kia vehicles using the most accurate information available.” — Jonathon Tangye, owner of Epoch Automotive

DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epoch Automotive Acquires Updated Software for Kia

poch Automotive, an independent repair facility serving Bucks County, has expanded its diagnostic capabilities by acquiring updated software designed for Kia vehicles. The upgrade provides improved access to manufacturer-specific data, system controls, and guided testing procedures, supporting the shop’s commitment to accurate and transparent auto repair in Doylestown.

The updated platform allows technicians to interface with Kia powertrain systems, safety modules, communication networks, and emission-related components. With enhanced coverage for late-model vehicles, the software enables more precise identification of drivability issues, sensor irregularities, and intermittent electrical faults that may otherwise require dealership intervention.

As vehicle technology evolves, independent shops increasingly rely on continuous software updates to maintain service accuracy. By integrating Kia’s latest diagnostic resources, Epoch Automotive ensures customers have a local option for modern repair solutions backed by clear documentation and digital inspections.

The repair facility, located at 243 Harvey Ave Suite 102, Doylestown, PA 18901, United States, offers a full range of diagnostic and maintenance services for American, Asian, and select European vehicles. The addition of updated Kia software further strengthens its ability to support a broad range of makes with manufacturer-aligned procedures.

A Word from the Owner

“Keeping our software current ensures we can diagnose and repair Kia vehicles using the most accurate information available,” said Jonathon Tangye, owner of Epoch Automotive.

About Epoch Automotive

Epoch Automotive is a full-service independent repair shop in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, offering diagnostics, maintenance, and repair for American, Asian, and select European vehicles. Founded in 2020, the shop emphasizes transparency, digital inspections, and the use of advanced diagnostic systems. With ASE-certified technicians and a commitment to continuing technology investment, Epoch Automotive provides reliable, modern service support for today’s vehicle owners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.