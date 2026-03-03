Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach Seeks to Hire New Service Writer to Support Office Operations

Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach has announced it is seeking a new service writer to work alongside existing staff member Peter, supporting the front office.

A knowledgeable and organized service writer strengthens the connection between our technicians and our customers, and we’re ready to bring the right person onto the team.” — Andrew Harris

Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach has announced it is looking to hire an experienced service writer to join its front office team. The new hire will work alongside Peter, supporting communication between customers and the shop’s ASE Certified Master Technicians.

The position is aimed at strengthening customer service, improving workflow efficiency, and ensuring accurate documentation of recommended services and vehicle information. As the shop continues to see steady growth in service volume, adding another office professional will help maintain clear communication and timely support for customers seeking reliable auto repair services.

The shop’s primary facility, located at 1000 CA-1, Seal Beach, CA 90740, United States, remains a central service hub for the community, with front office operations playing a key role in delivering dependable and transparent customer care.

A Word from the Owner

“A knowledgeable and organized service writer strengthens the connection between our technicians and our customers, and we’re ready to bring the right person onto the team,” said Andrew Harris, owner of Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach.

About Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach

Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach has been a reliable source of automotive maintenance and repair since 1981. Family-owned and operated, the shop employs ASE Certified Master Technicians and provides full-service automotive diagnostics and repairs. Known for its commitment to honesty, technical expertise, and strong customer relationships, the company continues to serve Seal Beach and surrounding communities with professionalism and integrity.

Legal Disclaimer:

