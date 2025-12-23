Dr. Eugene DiBetta, Jr. Named As 2025 FL Top Doc

Dr. Eugene DiBetta, Jr.

FL Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Eugene DiBetta, Jr. of Paxton Medical Management for 2025.

SEMINOLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FL Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Eugene DiBetta, Jr. of Paxton Medical Management for 2025 based on merit. Dr. DiBetta is an osteopathic physician whose passion for patient-centered care is matched only by his dedication to advancing the field of family medicine. He earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree, along with a graduate degree in Biomedical Sciences, from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.Following his education, Dr. DiBetta completed his family practice residency at St. Petersburg General Hospital, where he earned recognition as a leader among his peers. Dr. DiBetta served as the resident board member of the National American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians, demonstrating his commitment to both professional development and community involvement. His exceptional work during this time was honored with the ACOFP Young Osteopathic Family Physician of the Year award, a significant accolade highlighting his dedication and contributions to the field.As a respected member of the American Osteopathic Association, the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians (ACOFP), and the Florida Osteopathic Medical Association, Dr. DiBetta remains at the forefront of osteopathic family medicine. He plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare in Florida by serving on the executive committees of both the Florida Society of the ACOFP and the Pinellas County Osteopathic Medical Society. His leadership within these organizations ensures that the voice of osteopathic physicians continues to be heard and that the highest standards of care are upheld.With a combination of clinical expertise, leadership experience, and a strong commitment to his patients and the broader medical community, Dr. DiBetta is a trusted physician dedicated to making a meaningful impact in the lives of those he serves. Through his tireless work, he continues to inspire both colleagues and patients, ensuring that the future of osteopathic family medicine remains bright.To learn more about Dr. DiBetta, please click here: https://fltopdocs.com/doctors/paxton-medical-management/ ----About UsFL Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in Florida online in an easy to use format. FL Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.FL Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, e-mail us at info@FLTopDocs.com and/or visit www.FLTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.