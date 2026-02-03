Dr. Mark Baker of Florida Urology Partners Awarded As 2025 FL Top Doc

FL Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Mark Baker of Florida Urology Partners for 2025.

BRANDON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FL Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Mark Baker of Florida Urology Partners for 2025 based on merit. Dr. Baker is a board-certified urologist with deep roots in Arkansas and a longstanding commitment to excellence in patient care and surgical innovation. Raised in Springdale, Arkansas, he graduated from high school in 1992 before attending Hendrix College in Conway on an academic scholarship. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in History in 1996, graduating Magna Cum Laude. Dr. Baker received his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in 2000, finishing in the top 10% of his class and earning election to the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society. He completed his general surgery internship and urology residency at the University of South Florida, where he trained from 2000 to 2005.Since 2005, Dr. Baker has been in private practice in Eastern Hillsborough County, Florida. He currently holds operative privileges at several leading medical centers, including Advent Health - Riverview, South Bay Hospital, Tampa General Hospital, South Florida Baptist Hospital, and St. Joseph’s Hospital - South. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and an active member of numerous professional organizations, including the American Urological Association (both national and Southeastern sections), the American Society for Clinical Urologists, the Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons, the American Urogynecologic Society, the Florida Urologic Society, and the Hillsborough County Medical Society.Dr. Baker offers comprehensive care across all aspects of general urology and has developed particular expertise in minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery. Notably, he was the first surgeon in Florida to perform a TransVesical Single Port Robotic Radical Prostatectomy. This advanced surgical approach allows for reduced pain, quicker recovery, and often same-day discharge for patients undergoing procedures involving the kidney, prostate, or bladder.With extensive experience in robotic and laparoscopic surgery, Dr. Baker is recognized as a regional leader in this field. He also provides advanced treatments in female pelvic health and urologic reconstruction.As an SRC-certified Surgeon of Excellence and Master Surgeon in Robotic Surgery, Dr. Baker brings both technical proficiency and a patient-centered approach to his practice, offering cutting-edge care with compassion and precision.To learn more about Dr. Baker, please click here: https://bakerurology.com/ ----About UsFL Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in Florida online in an easy to use format. FL Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.FL Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, e-mail us at info@FLTopDocs.com and/or visit www.FLTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

