Dr. Colette Lo of Sentara Family Medicine Physicians Recognized by VA Top Docs for 2025

VA Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Colette Lo, a board-certified family medicine specialist, for 2025. Dr. Lo, a dedicated family medicine physician, is proud to serve patients at Sentara Family Medicine Physicians in Virginia Beach. With affiliations at Sentara CarePlex Hospital and Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, she plays a vital role in supporting the health and wellness of individuals and families across the region.Dr. Lo is widely known for her thorough and thoughtful approach to care. She believes in treating each patient as a whole person—not just addressing symptoms, but understanding their broader health goals and lifestyle. From preventive screenings to managing chronic conditions, her practice emphasizes long-term wellness and strong patient-physician relationships. Her warm, approachable demeanor is one of the many reasons patients trust her with their care. Dr. Lo ensures that every person who walks through her doors is met with professionalism, respect, and a genuine sense of compassion. By creating a welcoming environment, she helps patients feel at ease—an essential part of delivering effective primary care.Dr. Lo earned her medical degree from Eastern Virginia Medical School, where she also completed her residency training. Her clinical foundation, combined with years of hands-on experience, has allowed her to develop a well-rounded and evidence-based approach to family medicine. Today, she continues to be a trusted provider for patients of all ages.Committed to the values of patient education, accessibility, and continuity of care, Dr. Lo is a strong advocate for preventive medicine and personalized treatment plans. Her practice serves as a cornerstone of the community—offering dependable, compassionate healthcare that families can rely on.

