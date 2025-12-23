NUJ Christmas hours and how to access emergency support

The NUJ will close for the Christmas break at 1pm on Wednesday 24 December, with the London and Irish offices reopening on Friday 2 January and the Scottish office on Monday 5 January.

Emergency legal helpline

Thompsons solicitors will operate an emergency legal advice service over the Christmas/New Year period, available 24 hours a day. Find out more here. Please have your NUJ membership details to hand, if possible.

For emergency advice on criminal matters or other issues involving the police, call 0800 587 7530.

Non-emergencies

For non-emergency matters, email [email protected] and your query will be dealt with once our offices reopen in the New Year.

Non-legal emergency cover

For non-legal emergencies email Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary and Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary: [email protected] and [email protected] respectively.

Otherwise please email your usual department contact and your query will be responded to in the New Year.

