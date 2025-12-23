RIVER HOUSE AT ODETTE’S PRESENTS WINTER SOLSTICE WINE EXPERIENCE

Winter Solstice Wine Experience at River House at Odette's

VINO TASTING CELEBRATES ‘RETURN OF LIGHT’ WITH WARMING SIPS AND SAVORY FLAVORS

NEW HOPE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Launched on the longest night of the year – Winter Solstice on December 21st - River House at Odette’s, an indulgent and chic retreat overlooking the Delaware River in vibrant New Hope, Pa., presents the Winter Solstice Wine Ritual Experience. Guided by in-house sommelier, Amanda Martins, the intimate tasting includes curated selection of seasonal, warming wine pours, paired with a winter-themed artisanal cheese and charcuterie board, thoughtfully designed to complement each taste. Served by candlelight at the bar or a private table in Odette’s Restaurant, the Winter Solstice Wine Experience creates the perfect atmosphere for a cozy, intimate evening.Available Wednesdays-Sundays through March 20, 2026, with advance reservation, the Winter Solstice Wine Experience is $190 for two guests, and can be added on to an Odette’s dinner and/or overnight stay at the hotel.Poised at the historic site of Odette Myrtil’s cabaret, the culinary endeavors of River House at Odette’s marry the elegance of an upscale, classic chophouse with Odette’s flirtatious past. With a tantalizing selection of USDA Prime Steak cuts reverse seared to draw out tender flavor, the Odette’s dinner menu offers a Raw Bar, shareable starters and additional mains alongside Steaks and Chops with specialized sauces. Lively spirits and a comprehensive wine list available in Odette’s and in the Lounge and Overlook and tempting dessert options like the colossal Death by Chocolate Cake round out the evening. Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch menus entice guests to return for another taste from the restaurant. On the rooftop, ROOF is an elevated member’s only experience, accessible exclusively to hotel guests and ROOF Members and serving up small plates and prohibition-era inspired cocktails with spectacular views of the Delaware River Valley, making it a favorite spot to relax and unwind, entertain friends, or spark some romance.Tucked 40 miles outside of Philadelphia in the vibrant and inspiring New Hope community, River House at Odette’s calls guests to retreat to the quiet banks of the Delaware River. The 36-room boutique hotel (plus two adjacent elegant Guest Houses) stands where musician and actress Odette Myrtil once housed her boisterous cabaret. Named the Top Boutique Resort Hotel in the Mid-Atlantic in the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, River House curates indulgent comfort with eclectic, flirtatious design elements seamlessly married with the property’s storied past for an unparalleled riverfront experience. Peppered with chic mementos of Ms. Myrtil’s bygone era, Odette’s Restaurant, the lobby Piano Lounge and the exclusive Roof rooftop bar entice with culinary endeavors designed to feel like a love letter to the site’s colorful history.To book a Winter Solstice Wine Ritual Experience at Odette’s, call 215.682.2022 or visit https://riverhousenewhope.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

