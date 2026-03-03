The Grill Room at The Windsor Court Debuts New Dinner Menu Inspired by Its Golden Era

Filet of Beef Creole at The Grill Room Tempura Frog Legs at The Grill Room Tuna with Two Sesames at The Grill Room Vegetable Terrine at The Grill Room Cashew Breaded Duck Breasts at The Grill Room

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Grill Room, the storied signature restaurant at The Windsor Court, an elegant escape in the heart of a legendary city, unveils a new dinner menu paying homage to one of the most celebrated chapters in its history.Inspired by Simply Elegant, the iconic cookbook that captured the Grill Room’s golden era - when it held the rare distinction of five AAA Diamonds and was revered among the nation’s finest hotel restaurants - the menu is a tribute to the legacy of Chef Kevin Graham, whose vision helped define the soul of the restaurant.Every dish is a love letter to another time, thoughtfully revived and reimagined by today’s culinary team to honor the chefs and visionaries who shaped The Grill Room’s enduring reputation. In celebrating their work, the restaurant invites guests to rediscover the refinement, romance, and quiet luxury that have long defined dining at The Windsor Court.Classic signatures return with elegant restraint, including frog legs gently fried and served with champagne mustard sauce, and Chinese lacquered duck finished with a coffee-mandarin glaze, both hallmarks of The Grill Room’s historic menus and lasting guest favorites. The menu balances nostalgia with modern execution, offering a culinary experience that feels both timeless and relevant.Guests may enjoy the menu à la carte or opt for a four-course tasting experience priced at $90 per person, allowing diners to explore the breadth of The Grill Room’s renewed vision.With this debut, The Grill Room reaffirms its place as one of New Orleans’ most distinguished dining destinations, where history is not only remembered but beautifully served.To make a reservation at The Grill Room, call 504.596.4300 or book online on OpenTable. To learn more about The Windsor Court, call 800.262.2662 or visit thewindsorcourt.com, and follow on Facebook @thewindsorcourt and Instagram @thewindsorcourt.# # #

