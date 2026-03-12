THE REEDS AT SHELTER HAVEN AT SHELTER HAVEN WELCOMES WARMER DAYS AHEAD WITH READY, SET, SUMMER

Ready, Set, Summer at The Reeds at Shelter Haven

STONE HARBOR, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Reeds at Shelter Haven – a beloved Jersey Shore boutique resort beckoning with seaside serenity – helps guests chase away winter blues and start planning for sun-soaked summer adventures with Ready, Set, Summer. Valid for stays June 1-Sept. 1, 2026, Ready, Set, Summer provides 10 percent off the best available rate and includes the Reeds Passport featuring additional exclusive resort savings. Families looking to linger longer book Ready, Set, Extend for 15 percent off best available rate for stays of four+ nights in the same timeframe.With summer rates starting at $499/night*, guests make shoreside memories while enjoying special offers and experiences throughout the Resort. Using The Reeds Passport, guests collect stamps and exclusive incentives throughout their stay and take home a custom Reeds at Shelter Haven gift to cherish the memories long after summer travels end.Reeds Passport Stamps are available throughout the Resort. Guests collect stamps for making ‘stops’ along their Reeds vacation journey:• Hop a ride to the beach on a Reeds gem car and let resort Beach Butlers handle the rest• Enjoy an appetizer at Water Star Grille• Stop in at Buckets Margarita Bar & Cantina for a snack or a signature margarita• Grab a slice at Stone Harbor Pizza Pub• Stop by Salt Spa to sample The Reeds signature Sea Salt Scrub• Get an insta-worthy shot at the signature Reeds photo spot, overlooking the bayExclusive discounts included on The Reeds Passport:• 10 percent off appetizers daily, 2-5 pm at all Reeds dining outlets• 10 percent off food at The Pizza Pub daily, 12-3 pm (beverages excluded)• 15 percent discount on total breakfast bill at Water Star Grille• $25 discount on facial or body treatment appointment at Salt SpaProudly honored as a Travel + Leisure World’s Best Resort Hotel in the Mid-Atlantic for multiple years and repeatedly recognized by Condé Nast Traveler as a Readers’ Choice selection, The Reeds at Shelter Haven exudes coastal elegance along the Jersey Cape. Nestled in the bustling downtown scene of Stone Harbor, the 58-room luxury boutique resort is situated on the bay and just two blocks from the beach, where Beach Butlers await to cater to guests every whim. Distinctively designed guest rooms offer fresh sea breezes and breathtaking sunsets, while the resort's five dining outlets - including the beloved Water Star Grille overlooking the bay - serve up an elevated dining experience from simple to sophisticated. Salt Spa at The Reeds features exotic Turkish Bath treatments and Brine Light therapy among signature services while exclusive seasonal resort amenities including bay activities, boat docking and charters, plunge pool and daily yoga, immerse guests in indulgent, yet familiar comforts to create shoreside memories for generations to come. For more information about The Reeds at Shelter Haven, visit www.reedsatshelterhaven.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.*Starting at rate for Summer Season 2026 (Memorial Day-Labor Day) is based upon availability and dependent upon dates of travel. Passport incentives are outlined on 2026 Passport and are one-time use only during stay.

