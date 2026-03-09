RIVER HOUSE AT ODETTE’S LAUNCHES PRIVATE EXPERIENCE WITH FONTHILL CASTLE

Fonthill Castle Experience at River House at Odette's Guests enjoy a private tour of the treasured Bucks County chateau

MAJESTIC, EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY FIT FOR ROYALTY

NEW HOPE, PA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- River House at Odette’s, an indulgent and chic retreat overlooking the Delaware River in vibrant New Hope, Pa., proudly unveils an exclusive partnership with Fonthill Castle , providing guests private access to the treasured Bucks County chateau. Regally-inclined visitors and architectural history buffs enjoy a two-night stay at River House, round-trip transportation to the castle and a private tour of the National Historic Landmark, including special access and stories not typically included in public tours.Built between 1908-1912, Fonthill Castle was the home of archaeologist, anthropologist, ceramist, scholar and antiquarian Henry Chapman Mercer (1856-1930). Mercer built Fonthill Castle as his home and as a showplace for his collection of tiles and prints. In the heart of Bucks County, the castle serves as an early example of reinforced concrete and features forty-four rooms, over two hundred windows, and eighteen fireplaces. Fonthill Castle’s interior features Mercer’s renowned, hand-crafted ceramic tiles designed at the height of the Arts and Crafts movement.Starting at $1,000 for a two-night stay for two and available through June 30, 2026*, the River House Fonthill Castle Private Experience includes:• Two-night stay for two guests at the riverside retreat• One-hour private tour of Fonthill Castle, including special access• Round-trip transportation to and from Fonthill experience• $75 River House food & beverage credit for visitors to enjoy eating like aristocracy after the tour• Special Fonthill Castle keepsakeTucked 40 miles outside of Philadelphia in the vibrant and inspiring New Hope community, River House at Odette’s calls guests to retreat to the quiet banks of the Delaware River. The 36-room boutique hotel (plus two adjacent elegant Guest Houses) stands where musician and actress Odette Myrtil once housed her boisterous cabaret. Named the Top Boutique Resort Hotel in the Mid-Atlantic in the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, River House curates indulgent comfort with eclectic, flirtatious design elements seamlessly married with the property’s storied past for an unparalleled riverfront experience. Peppered with chic mementos of Ms. Myrtil’s bygone era, Odette’s Restaurant, the lobby Piano Lounge and the exclusive Roof rooftop bar entice with culinary endeavors designed to feel like a love letter to the site’s colorful history.To experience the legacy of Henry Chapman Mercer with River House at Odette’s, call 215.682.2022 or visit https://riverhousenewhope.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.*Based upon availability, with some restricted dates including March 15, April 19, May 22, June 19-20 and June 26. Fonthill Castle closed on Mondays.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.