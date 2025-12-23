Georgians Set New Giving Record for GAgives on GivingTuesday 2025

GAgives on GivingTuesday

Statewide campaign raises $41 million to support nonprofits during a year of financial strain

GivingTuesday demonstrated that even amid economic uncertainty, people across our state continue to give generously to the local causes they care about.” — Karen Beavor, President and CEO of GCN

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgians came together once again for GAgives on GivingTuesday 2025, contributing more than $41 million to support nonprofits across the state, an increase of 27% from 2024. The annual campaign, organized by the Georgia Center for Nonprofits (GCN), mobilized thousands of donors throughout Georgia to make December 2nd the largest single day of giving in Georgia this year.

This year’s results come at a time of significant strain, with a historic federal government shutdown, ongoing inflation, and cuts to key funding streams placing added pressure on nonprofits and driving higher demand for essential services.

“Time and again, Georgians show up for one another,” said Karen Beavor, President and CEO of GCN. “GivingTuesday demonstrated that even amid economic uncertainty, people across our state continue to give generously to the local causes they care about. Georgians understand that nonprofits are essential community partners—meeting urgent needs, strengthening neighborhoods, and helping our state move forward.”

Prize sponsors and supporters of the GAgives campaign include Inspire Brands Foundation, Aprio, Carr Riggs & Ingram (CRI), Mauldin & Jenkins, Cox, Coca-Cola, Alston & Bird, Gas South, WABE, 11Alive, iHeart Radio, Outfront, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Prize partners contributed thousands of dollars in incentive funding to boost participation across multiple “power hours,” leaderboard contests, and a new matching hour that supported 100 nonprofit winners. In addition, GAgives media partners made sure that the call to give was heard across the state—on TV and radio, through social media, on billboards, and on the web.

"GAgives on Giving Tuesday is a tremendous avenue for us to raise awareness and reach new supporters,” said Kate Conner, Executive Director of Food Well Alliance. “The Inspire Brands Foundation prize funds supporting the fight against childhood hunger will go towards Food Well's mission to increase food access by providing resources and support to local growers at more than 300 urban farms, community gardens, and orchards across metro Atlanta."

“CRI is proud to be part of a movement that lifts the entire nonprofit industry,” said Carr Riggs & Ingram Partner Aileen Bolger. “Supporting GAgives aligns perfectly with our mission to champion the work of nonprofits, elevate their impact, and help them thrive financially and operationally.”

Organizations across Georgia used GAgives to engage supporters through events, digital campaigns, and volunteer activities. Prize-winning nonprofits expressed gratitude for the visibility and funding generated through the campaign.

“As an Alston & Bird GAgives Prize winner, these funds turn generosity into real, life-changing impact—$100 can feed a family of four one meal per day for an entire week,” said Andrea N. Smith, Chief Development Officer for the Latin American Association. “This support helps the Latin American Association empower Latino families across Georgia with dignity, stability, and hope for the future.”

Since its launch in 2012, GAgives on GivingTuesday has raised over $241 million from more than 897,000 donors for nonprofits working to strengthen communities across the state.

About GAgives

Led by the Georgia Center for Nonprofits, GAgives on GivingTuesday brings statewide attention to the work and worth of Georgia’s nonprofit sector. Since 2012, the campaign has raised over $241 million for organizations addressing critical needs and creating lasting change.

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement that inspires people to support the causes they believe in. Campaigns and activities take place in all 50 states and more than 150 countries, culminating annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

About the Georgia Center for Nonprofits

The Georgia Center for Nonprofits builds thriving communities by helping nonprofits succeed. Through advocacy, capacity-building programs, and sector research, GCN equips organizations, boards, and donors with the tools needed to strengthen Georgia’s nonprofit ecosystem. Learn more at gcn.org.

