Georgia Gears Up for GAgives on GivingTuesday to Power Nonprofits Statewide

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The countdown is on. On December 2, GAgives on GivingTuesday—led by the Georgia Center for Nonprofits (GCN)—will unite tens of thousands of donors to strengthen the nonprofits that keep Georgia’s communities vibrant. The statewide campaign runs from November 1 through GivingTuesday on December 2.

Nonprofits Under Pressure, Communities in Need

Rising inflation and shifts in federal funding have left many of Georgia’s most vital nonprofits scrambling to meet growing demand. Among the issues these nonprofits are now working to mitigate:

- Food insecurity, which now affects 15 percent of Georgians. Collectively, Georgia households face a $1.1 billion shortfall in their food budgets.

- Family homelessness, which has climbed 14 percent year-over-year, driven by high housing costs and job losses.

- Routine and mental health care. In 2024, nonprofit community health centers served nearly 748,000 patients, 70 percent of whom live at or below the poverty line. Meanwhile, more than 457,000 Georgians lack access to mental health services, and five million reside in areas without enough providers.

- Child care access. Monthly childcare costs have soared 77 percent since 2018, making Head Start’s subsidized programs more critical than ever.



Beyond the Basics: Building Thriving Communities

And Georgia nonprofits do more than address hardship—they create places where people want to live, work, and play. Thanks to public–private partnerships:

- 82 percent of Metro Atlanta residents now live within a ten-minute walk of a park. From Augusta’s Riverwalk Revival to Savannah’s Tide to Town, local groups are transforming vacant land into vibrant community assets.

- Arts and festivals—such as Macon’s International Cherry Blossom Festival and the Decatur Book Festival—draw tourists, preserve heritage, and boost local economies.

- Community attractions like the Flint RiverQuarium and the Booth Western Art Museum welcome visitors year-round.

- Sports and youth-development organizations—including Special Olympics Georgia, Soccer in the Streets, and First Tea—give kids and adults alike opportunities to learn, compete, and belong.

“Every Gift Matters,” Says GCN President

“Nonprofits are the essential infrastructure of Georgia’s communities—feeding families, safeguarding natural places, and enriching culture,” said Karen Beavor, President & CEO of the Georgia Center for Nonprofits. “With needs set to grow statewide in the coming year, their work has never been more vital. We’re calling on everyone to pull together. Gifts of any size—especially those under $100—are incredibly important.”

Georgians can browse and give securely at GAgives.org, where every registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the state can accept tax-deductible donations. Sponsor-funded contests such as Golden Tickets, Power Hours, and Leaderboard Challenges give every contribution the chance to unlock additional funding for local organizations.

A Platform for Nonprofit Growth

All Georgia nonprofits are invited to join GAgives on GivingTuesday. Participating organizations receive fundraising toolkits and content-creation templates, marketing resources and social-media graphics, skilled volunteers to support outreach, and strategic activation plans for sponsored prizes. GCN’s support helps nonprofits engage new donors, re-energize existing supporters, and harness grassroots generosity.

In 2024, GAgives raised a record $33.17 million across all platforms for Georgia’s nonprofits. Since its 2012 launch, the campaign has mobilized nearly $200 million statewide.

Sponsors and Media Partners

GAgives on GivingTuesday is made possible by generous sponsors and media champions including Inspire Brands Foundation, Aprio and Mauldin & Jenkins, WSB-TV Family 2 Family, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Cox Enterprises, Georgia News Network, iHeartRadio, Outfront Media, and WXIA.

About GAgives

Led by the Georgia Center for Nonprofits, GAgives on GivingTuesday highlights the work and worth of Georgia’s nonprofit sector. Since 2012, the campaign has raised nearly $200 million—empowering organizations across the state to deliver lasting, positive change.

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement that unleashes the power of people and organizations to transform communities and the world. Created in 2012, it now spans more than 150 countries and all 50 U.S. states.

About the Georgia Center for Nonprofits

The Georgia Center for Nonprofits builds thriving communities by helping nonprofits succeed. Through advocacy, capacity building, and insight-driven initiatives, GCN equips nonprofits, board members, and donors with the tools they need to strengthen organizations that make a difference.

