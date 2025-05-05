Champions for Change Breaks Records, Raising More Than $600,000 to Support Survivors of Domestic and Sexual Violence

WRCDV Logo

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence (WRCDV) celebrated a record-breaking night at its annual Champions for Change fundraiser on Thursday, April 24, 2025, raising more than $600,000 to fuel its mission of supporting survivors and ending domestic and sexual violence. Held at the Georgia Aquarium, the event honored Southwire Company for eight years of extraordinary partnership and spotlighted WRCDV’s transformational acquisition of the DeKalb Rape Crisis Center (Day League).

"At Southwire, we are on a mission to be an extraordinary place to work for all team members, and a critical aspect of that mission is our dedication to serving communities," said Cara Herzog, Southwire Chief Inclusion Officer. "Reflecting on our eight years of collaboration with the resource center, we have seen firsthand the positive impact this organization has had on so many women and children in our communities. We are proud of the work we have done together and remain committed to standing side by side, as we continue to do well, by doing good."

The evening featured inspiring survivor stories, a celebration of expanded impact through the integration of Day League services, and an electric live auction. With the funds raised, WRCDV will continue providing 24/7 crisis hotlines, emergency shelter and housing, legal advocacy, supervised visitation, youth prevention initiatives, support groups, and specialized programs like Camp PEACE.

“Our Champions for Change event showed just how deeply this community believes in creating a safer, more just future,” Jean Douglas, Executive Director of WRCDV, “With Southwire’s remarkable partnership and the historic generosity we witnessed last week, we are better positioned than ever to meet survivors where they are—with the safety, care, and advocacy they deserve.”

In 2024 alone, WRCDV provided emergency shelter to over 150 individuals, answered nearly 6,000 crisis calls, offered legal assistance to more than 5,600 survivors, and hosted 91 support groups. Now, with the integration of Day League, WRCDV is one of only four nonprofits in metro Atlanta providing comprehensive services to survivors of both domestic and sexual violence.

“I am deeply passionate about the work that the WRCDV does to support survivors of domestic violence and to prevent such violence from occurring in our communities. It is an honor to be recognized as a Champion for Change, and I am proud to work for a company like Southwire that shares in this commitment and stands alongside organizations like WRCDV to drive meaningful impact,” said Tunisia Poole, Southwire’s SVP, Deputy General Counsel and WRCDV board member. “Together, we are not only raising awareness but also helping to create safer, stronger communities where every person has the opportunity to thrive.”

The success of Champions for Change was made possible by presenting sponsors, including Bank of America, KPMG, Southwire Company, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, as well as Advocate-level sponsors Georgia-Pacific, The Home Depot, Vanessa and JT King, McDermott Will & Emery, and Troutman Pepper Locke.

Founded in 1986, the Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence empowers survivors and their families through emergency shelter, legal advocacy, counseling services, and community education. Now with expanded services for sexual assault survivors, WRCDV continues its mission to create a future free from violence. Learn more at www.wrcdv.org or follow @WRCDV on social media.

Southwire Company, LLC is North America's leading wire and cable company. The $8.4B organization is made up of more than 9,000 team members across the globe who unite as ONE Southwire each and every day to serve each other, their customers and their communities. Southwire and its subsidiaries provide solutions including building wire and cable, metal-clad cable, utility products, portable and electronic cord products and OEM wire products. In addition, Southwire offers electrical products, engineered solutions and a variety of field support services. For more on Southwire's products and solutions, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit www.southwire.com.

