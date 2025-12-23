BAZCO OIL COMPANY SELECTS GRAVITATE’S SUPPLY & DISPATCH SOLUTION TO OPTIMIZE FUEL OPERATIONS

Bazco Oil Company has selected the Gravitate AI-enabled Supply & Dispatch software to help optimize its end-to-end fuel logistics operations.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gravitate is pleased to announce that Bazco Oil Company, a leading fuel distributor based in New Haven, Michigan, has selected the Gravitate AI-enabled Supply & Dispatch software to help optimize its end-to-end fuel logistics operations.Bazco Petroleum Transport, the dedicated carrier for Bazco Oil Company, manages a growing fleet of trucks that deliver millions of gallons of fuel each month. By implementing Gravitate’s AI-enabled software, Bazco aims to streamline dispatch operations, improve visibility across its supply chain, and enhance coordination between supply, logistics, and retail operations.Basheer Elhady, Operations Manager at Bazco Petroleum Transport, shared,“As our business has grown, we’ve recognized the need for a more advanced system to manage the complexity of our fuel operations. Gravitate gives us the ability to automate order creation, optimize routes, and make smarter supply decisions — all while providing better tools for our dispatchers and drivers. It’s a major step forward for our team.”The Gravitate Supply & Dispatch suite provides automated order generation, route optimization, and AI-powered best buy capabilities that help fuel distributors and retailers lower laid-in fuel costs and increase operational efficiency. By connecting the full supply chain — from terminal to tank — Gravitate empowers organizations like Bazco to make faster, data-driven decisions and support growth without adding overhead.Steve Ruhl, Gravitate’s Enterprise Account Executive, noted,“Bazco is a respected operator with a reputation for excellence and innovation. We’re excited to support their continued growth and help their teams operate with greater speed, visibility, and efficiency.”The selection of Gravitate underscores Bazco Oil Company’s commitment to leveraging technology to drive smarter operations, better serve customers, and position the organization for long-term success.ABOUT GRAVITATEGravitate delivers the industry’s most advanced AI-powered supply and logistics platform for fuel retailers, wholesalers, and carriers. The company’s Supply & Dispatch solution integrates supply optimization, automated order generation, route planning, and carrier engagement into a single workflow that lowers cost, increases efficiency, and improves service reliability. Designed with input from market leaders and refined through real-world operations, Gravitate equips fuel organizations to capitalize on volatility, streamline dispatch, and modernize their end-to-end delivery process.Gravitate Media Contact: Joel Davies

