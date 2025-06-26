capSpire Appoints Duncan James as Chief Executive Officer to Accelerate Global Growth

Duncan James, new CEO of CapSpire

Duncan James brings over two decades of executive leadership experience in multinational, multi-industry consulting firms, with a proven track record.

TULSA, NC, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Appointment marks the beginning of capSpire ’s next phase of global expansion, innovation, and operational scale in energy and commodities consulting.capSpire, a global leader in technology consulting for the energy and commodities sector, today announces the appointment of Duncan James as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. The leadership transition follows the retirement of Jim Kiser, who steps down after a distinguished career spanning more than 40 years in the industry, culminating with capSpire’s global expansion to more than 350 employees across 10 international offices.The appointment comes at a time of strong momentum for capSpire. The company achieved robust revenue growth in 2024 and is on track to surpass those growth rates in 2025, driven by a surge in both new and expanded client engagements, as well as expansion of its capabilities across Advisory, Delivery, and Operations & Support. These investments are positioning capSpire as a partner of choice for some of the largest integrated players in the energy and commodities markets.Duncan James brings over two decades of executive leadership experience in multinational, multi-industry consulting firms, with a proven track record of driving transformation, scaling operations, and delivering sustained business growth in complex and demanding markets, including the commodities and industrial sectors.Duncan James says, “Joining capSpire at this pivotal moment in its growth journey is an exciting opportunity. The firm has earned a reputation as one of the largest boutique technology consulting providers in the industry, recognized for the depth and experience of its domain experts. I’m looking forward to leveraging my experience in bringing together global teams and driving business growth as we take the company into its next phase.”Jeff Hardcastle, capSpire’s Founder says, "At capSpire, we’ve been committed to building a strong, values-driven culture from day one. We’re deeply grateful for Jim’s outstanding leadership in shaping the global business we’ve become. Duncan brings the leadership expertise critical to our international growth ambitions, with a proven track record of building high-performing teams and guiding organizations through the complexities of scaling in fast-moving, dynamic markets.”Most recently, Duncan James served as President of North America at QA, a leading professional services firm backed by a global private equity sponsor, where he led enterprise-wide workforce transformation initiatives for Fortune 500 clients, helping them advance in data, technology, and AI. Prior to this, he held senior leadership roles at IBM and Salesforce, where he delivered double-digit growth and doubled regional revenue. As Chief Growth Officer at Point B, he played a pivotal role in driving the company’s strategic growth and facilitating its successful acquisition by a private investment firm. Earlier in his career, he led international growth initiatives at Dentsu and WPP, living and working in the Middle East and South Asia.Kevin Hesselbirg, Executive Chairman of capSpire and Industry First Advisor at Falfurrias Management Partners, says, “capSpire has continued its leadership as a preeminent energy and commodity consulting firm addressing the needs of the sector’s largest companies. Duncan brings substantial experience in leading aggressive strategic growth plans in international settings, and we are excited to partner with him for the next phase of capSpire’s expansion."About capSpirecapSpire is a global leader in technology consulting for energy and commodities firms, solving some of the industry’s most complex challenges across the trading value chain. Our mission is to deliver transformative solutions that empower clients to grow, scale, and succeed in fast-moving, dynamic markets.With three core service pillars—Advisory, Delivery, Operations and Support, capSpire’s solutions begin with strategy and carry through to execution and scale. The capSpire team brings elite industry experience to every engagement, delivering impactful solutions that combine insight and innovation.Operating across the commodities spectrum, including crude and refined products, gas, power and renewables, agriculture, and consumer packaged goods, metals, and coal, capSpire empowers clients to navigate market complexity, manage risk, and meet operational demands with clarity and confidence.For Media Enquiries contact:Naheed ManickavasagarDirector of Marketing - capSpireE: Naheed.manickavasagar@capspire.com

