capSpire Secures Top Honors in Energy Risk’s 2025 Software Rankings

capSpire has secured the No. 1 position in three key categories and the No. 2 position in seven others in this year’s Energy Risk’s annual Software Rankings.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- capSpire , a leading technology consulting firm for energy and commodity organizations, has surged ahead in this year’s Energy Risk’s prestigious annual Software Rankings , securing the No. 1 position in three key categories and the No. 2 position in seven others. This significant achievement highlights capSpire as a trailblazer, setting a new benchmark for professional services in the energy and commodities sector through its expertise in advisory, delivery, and support services.Energy Risk, a recognized authority in energy and commodities markets, conducts its annual rankings to assess excellence across ETRM/CTRM software and services. Industry professionals vote for their preferred vendors based on criteria such as functionality, implementation and customer service quality. This year, capSpire claimed the No. 1 ranking in Artificial Intelligence Project Development, Most Innovative Project Developer, and Robotic Process Automation.Further demonstrating its growing influence, capSpire secured the No. 2 position in CTRM/ETRM Software Implementation, Technical Architecture & Infrastructure, Ease of Working Relationship, Analytics Development, Understanding the Market, Fulfilling Client Needs, and Best Value for Money."This recognition is a testament to our commitment to delivering transformative solutions for the energy and commodities industry," said Jim Kiser, CEO of capSpire. "Earning top rankings in such a prestigious industry benchmark reflects our team’s deep expertise and the strategic investments we’ve made over the past year to help clients unlock greater value and truly experience a better way. We are honored to be recognized by our clients and industry peers for the impact we are making.”capSpire’s award-winning technology consulting services enable clients to modernize processes and maximize the value of their CTRM/ETRM investments. In an industry where enterprise-wide projects often encounter significant challenges, businesses need more than just software implementations—they require strategic guidance and sustainable long-term value. By combining deep expertise across diverse commodity markets with best-in-class CTRM/ETRM platforms, capSpire’s professional services empower commodity trading participants to navigate market volatility, optimize strategies, and streamline operations with confidence.Scaling across the commodity trading value chain, recent client innovations include developing a tailored application for renewables companies to facilitate battery asset trading; automating real-time reporting of P&L and risk metrics for the crude and refined products sector; automating scheduling operations within the same sector; and designing a customer portal that has transformed day-to-day invoicing and contract processing for the back office."capSpire’s outstanding performance in the Energy Risk Software Rankings is a clear validation of its industry leadership, innovation, and commitment to client success," said Kevin Hesselbirg, Executive Chairman of capSpire and Industry First Advisor at Falfurrias Growth Partners. As a portfolio company, capSpire exemplifies the kind of forward-thinking, high-growth business we are proud to support. We look forward to seeing them continue to set new benchmarks in the industry and redefine what it means to experience a better way.”About the Energy Risk Software RankingsThe Energy Risk Software Rankings, organized annually by Risk, celebrate excellence among vendors and applications in the energy and commodities sectors. Since their inception in 2005, these rankings have served as a benchmark for ETRM/CTRM industry participants. The results are determined through a comprehensive survey, with votes cast by software end-users, implementation specialists, and other industry professionals.About capSpireWe solve difficult business and technology challenges for energy and commodity organizations. Our mission is to deliver transformative solutions that empower businesses to grow, scale, and succeed. With three integrated services—Advisory, Delivery, and Operations and Support—capSpire offers holistic solutions that start with strategy and carry clients seamlessly through to scale. We empower businesses to maximize their investments —confidently and strategically—into the future. Together, we’ll power forward. For more information, visit www.capspire.com For media inquiries please contact:Naheed Manickavasagar, Head of Global MarketingEmail: naheed.manickavasagar@capspire.com

