Unibeam Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Enterprise-Grade Security

TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unibeam , a provider of secure, SIM-based authentication solutions, today announced that it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type II audit. The certification confirms that Unibeam’s controls and processes meet the rigorous Trust Services Criteria defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), over an extended audit period.The SOC 2 Type II report, conducted by an independent auditor, validates that Unibeam maintains effective controls related to security and availability, and that these controls operate consistently over time. This milestone reflects Unibeam’s ongoing investment in robust security governance, risk management, and operational resilience.“Achieving SOC 2 Type II certification is a significant milestone for Unibeam and a clear signal to our customers that security is not an afterthought—it is foundational to everything we do,” said Ran Ben-David, CEO of Unibeam. “As we work with highly regulated organizations such as banks, insurers, governments, operators and healthcare providers, this certification demonstrates our commitment to meeting the highest global standards for security, reliability, and trust. Furthermore, this certification supports our growing market deployment and the increasing take-up of our solutions across these critical sectors.”The certification provides Unibeam’s enterprise customers and partners with independent assurance that the company’s systems are designed and operated to protect sensitive data, support business continuity, and reduce operational and compliance risk. It also strengthens Unibeam’s position as a trusted technology partner for organizations that require strong authentication without compromising user experience.Unibeam will continue to invest in security, compliance, and operational excellence as part of its mission to enable secure digital services for broad populations, using SIM-based authentication as a scalable and inclusive alternative to traditional methods.For more information about Unibeam’s security and compliance practices, please visit www.unibeam.com About UnibeamUnibeam delivers deterministic, SIM-based authentication that replaces passwords, OTPs, and legacy MFA with a simple, seamless, and fraud-resistant user experience. Adopted by major telecom operators, banks, healthcare organizations, and government entities, Unibeam ensures guaranteed “same-SIM, same-device, same-user” authentication at scale.

