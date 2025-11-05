Partner Communications Group and Unibeam Launch Smart Mobile Authentication to Eliminate Passwords and Stop Online Fraud

New SIM-based authentication enables instant, secure login to banking, insurance, government and healthcare services - without passwords, codes, or apps.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Partner Communications Group, one of Israel’s leading telecom operators, has announced the launch of Smart Mobile Authentication in collaboration with Unibeam, a global pioneer in SIM-based identity verification.The new service allows Partner subscribers to access digital services, including banks, credit card companies, insurers, and healthcare providers, without passwords, one-time codes, or additional apps. Authentication happens in real time, providing enhanced protection against online fraud and a frictionless user experience.Authentication is based on a three-factor hardware match between the SIM or eSIM serial number, the mobile device ID, and the user’s phone number. The user simply confirms the login through a single pop-up message sent to their device - no typing, no passwords, no hassle.In recent years, banks and insurers have faced a sharp increase in digital fraud, including phishing and social engineering attacks. Smart Mobile Authentication delivers a deterministic, hardware-based solution that ensures only the legitimate device and SIM can authenticate the user. The service is already being adopted by leading financial, healthcare, and insurance institutions in Israel.“After thoroughly evaluating authentication solutions, we found in Unibeam a strategic partner that brings true innovation to the market,” said Yigal Giladi, VP of Engineering at Partner. “The ability to verify users at the SIM level without burdening them with passwords or extra apps marks a leap forward in both security and user experience. This partnership allows us to offer our customers smarter, safer, and more intuitive digital access.”Ran Ben-David, CEO of Unibeam, added: “Partner is redefining digital trust by making secure login effortless. Our SIM-based deterministic authentication technology eliminates passwords, codes, and apps, while blocking even sophisticated forms of fraud such as SIM swap and AI-based identity spoofing.”As regulators around the world push financial and government institutions to move away from OTP -based authentication and adopt strong multi-factor authentication (MFA), the Partner–Unibeam collaboration provides a local, scalable solution built on existing mobile infrastructure.About UnibeamUnibeam is a tech company pioneering deterministic authentication for mobile devices. Its patented technology uses SIM, eSIM, and iSIM identifiers combined with device data to provide passwordless, code-free authentication that cannot be spoofed or intercepted. Unibeam’s solution is already integrated with mobile operators and financial institutions worldwide.Learn more at www.unibeam.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.