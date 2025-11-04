Pelephone and Unibeam Launch Password-Free Authentication for Websites and Online Services

New “Quick Authentication” service enables secure, frictionless login without passwords, codes, or apps - protecting users against SIM swap and identity fraud.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pelephone, Israel’s leading mobile operator, has become the first telecom company in the country to launch a password- and code-free authentication service, in collaboration with Unibeam, a tech company specializing in deterministic SIM-based authentication.The new service, called “Quick Authentication”, allows users to securely access websites and digital services without passwords, one-time codes, or additional apps, offering an experience that is both simple and highly secure. The service is already available to over 2.6 million Pelephone customers and can be integrated by banks, healthcare providers, insurers, and other organizations seeking to provide seamless and secure login experiences.Built on Unibeam’s patented SIM/eSIM-based authentication technology, the service verifies the user’s identity through hardware-level signals from the SIM or eSIM and mobile device itself, making it resistant to AI-driven identity theft, deepfake impersonation, and SIM swap attacks - one of the fastest-growing security threats in recent years.“Quick Authentication provides a safer, faster, and simpler user experience,” said Dror Bahat, Chief Marketing Officer at Pelephone. “It’s part of our vision to continue leading digital innovation in the mobile space and enable customers to interact with online services confidently and effortlessly.”“Pelephone is leading a pioneering step in Israel with the launch of SIM-based deterministic authentication at scale,” said Ran Ben-David, CEO of Unibeam. “Our patented technology enables organizations to verify users with cryptographic certainty - without passwords, codes, or apps. This is hardware-based authentication that cannot be faked, even with AI or SIM swap attacks.”Around the world, regulators are urging banks, insurers, and government entities to move away from OTP -based authentication and adopt stronger, multi-factor authentication (MFA) mechanisms. The launch of Quick Authentication marks the first local solution that meets these regulatory standards while leveraging existing mobile infrastructure.About UnibeamUnibeam is a technology company pioneering SIM-based authentication. Its deterministic authentication technology binds SIM, eSIM, and iSIM identifiers to the mobile device, enabling passwordless, code-free, and app-free user verification. Unibeam’s patented solution is already integrated with mobile operators and financial institutions worldwide.Learn more at www.unibeam.com

